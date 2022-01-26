हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BBL 2021-22

SIX vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021-22 Challenger at Sydney Cricket Ground, 1:55 PM IST January 26

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Challenger - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SIX vs STR, Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team Player List, Sydney Sixers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips  Big Bash League 11, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

SIX vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021-22 Challenger at Sydney Cricket Ground, 1:55 PM IST January 26
Sydney Sixers will take on Adelaide Strikers in Big Bash League 2021-22 Challenger. (Source: Twitter)

Sydney Sixers will be Adelaide Strikers in the Challenger of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 on Wednesday (January 26) with a winners assured of a berth in the final against the Perth Scorchers. Sydney Sixers lost to the Scorchers by 48 runs in their Qualifier. The odds are in the Sixers’ favour as they have a 4-1 win-loss record against the Strikers in their last 5 encounter.

The Strikers, on the other hand, deserve credit for their performances in the playoffs. They defeated Hobart Hurricanes in the Eliminator by 22 runs and then claimed a sensational win over Sydney Thunder by 6 runs in the Knockout to enter the Challenger. There is a concern over Ashes hero Travis Head’s form though, as he has made 3 and 5 in the last 2 matches.

Match Details

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers, Challenger

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground

Date & Time: January 26th  at 1:55 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app

SIX vs STR 2021-22 Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Josh Philippe (C), Alex Carey (VC)

Batters: Moises Henriques, Jonathan Wells, Ian Cockbain

All-rounders: Daniel Christian, Matthew Short

Bowlers: Ben Dwarshuis, Peter Siddle, Henry Thornton, Hayden Kerr

Captain: Josh Phillipe

Vice-Captain: Alex Carey

SIX vs STR Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Justin Avendano, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Nicholas Bertus, Dan Christian, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Lyon, Steve O’Keefe

Adelaide Strikers: Alex Carey (wk), Matthew Short, Travis Head, Ian Cockbain, Matt Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Thomas Kelly, Henry Thornton, Peter Siddle (c), Harry Conway, Fawad Ahmed

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BBL 2021-22Big Bash League 2021-22Dream11Sydney SixersAdelaide StrikersFantasy Cricket Tips
Next
Story

India handled things badly in removing Virat Kohli as captain, feels former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif

Must Watch

PT23M41S

DNA: Analysis of India's 'Independence' on 73rd Republic