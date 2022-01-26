SIX vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021-22 Challenger at Sydney Cricket Ground, 1:55 PM IST January 26

Sydney Sixers will be Adelaide Strikers in the Challenger of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 on Wednesday (January 26) with a winners assured of a berth in the final against the Perth Scorchers. Sydney Sixers lost to the Scorchers by 48 runs in their Qualifier. The odds are in the Sixers’ favour as they have a 4-1 win-loss record against the Strikers in their last 5 encounter.

The Strikers, on the other hand, deserve credit for their performances in the playoffs. They defeated Hobart Hurricanes in the Eliminator by 22 runs and then claimed a sensational win over Sydney Thunder by 6 runs in the Knockout to enter the Challenger. There is a concern over Ashes hero Travis Head’s form though, as he has made 3 and 5 in the last 2 matches.

Match Details

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers, Challenger

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground

Date & Time: January 26th at 1:55 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app

SIX vs STR 2021-22 Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Josh Philippe (C), Alex Carey (VC)

Batters: Moises Henriques, Jonathan Wells, Ian Cockbain

All-rounders: Daniel Christian, Matthew Short

Bowlers: Ben Dwarshuis, Peter Siddle, Henry Thornton, Hayden Kerr

Captain: Josh Phillipe

Vice-Captain: Alex Carey

SIX vs STR Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Justin Avendano, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Nicholas Bertus, Dan Christian, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Lyon, Steve O’Keefe

Adelaide Strikers: Alex Carey (wk), Matthew Short, Travis Head, Ian Cockbain, Matt Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Thomas Kelly, Henry Thornton, Peter Siddle (c), Harry Conway, Fawad Ahmed