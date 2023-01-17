SIX vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SIX vs STR Big Bash League (BBL) match no. 45 in Coffs Harbour, 145PM IST, January 17

The Sydney Sixers (SIX) will host Adelaide Strikers (STR) in the Match No. 45 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Tuesday (January 17) at the International Sports Stadium in Coffs Harbour. The Sixers are currently near the top of the table with seven wins out of 11 games and are placed in second place on the points table.

The home side have also won three games of the trot coming into this game. They defeated table-toppers Perth Scorchers in the last match by six runs. The Sixers posted a total of 151 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs and managed to defend the same. Sean Abbott picked three wickets for just 18 runs and won the Player of the Match award.

The Strikers, on the other hand, are in fourth place on the points table but have lost their last two matches in this season. Overall, they have 10 points from 11 games so far with 5 wins and six losses. They will be boosted by the addition of skipper Travis Head in the lineup, who missed the early part of the BBL-12 season due to international commitments.

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers BBL-12 Match No. 45 Details

Venue: International Sports Stadium, Coffs Harbour

Date & Time: January 17, 145pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv website and app.

SIX vs STR BBL-12 Match No. 45 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Josh Phillipe

Batters: Adam Hose, Kurtis Patterson, Jordan Silk, Steve Smith

All-rounders: Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr

Bowlers: Wes Agar, Cameron Boyce, Harry Conway, Henry Thornton

Captain: Sean Abbott

Vice-captain: Josh Phillipe

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers BBL-12 Match No. 45 Predicted 11

Sydney Sixers: Kurtis Patterson, Jordan Silk, Steve Smith, Sean Abbott, Daniel Christian, Moises Henriques (C), Hayden Kerr, Josh Philippe, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Lyon, Steve O’Keefe

Adelaide Strikers: Travis Head (C), Adam Hose, H Hunt, Colin de Grandhomme, Matthew Short, B Manenti, Alex Carey, Wes Agar, Cameron Boyce, Harry Conway, Henry Thornton