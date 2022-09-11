SL-L vs AUS-L Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SL-L vs AUS-L Road Safety World Series 2022 match in Kanpur, 7:30 PM IST, September 11

Australia Legends led by Shane Watson and Sri Lanka Legends led by Tillakaratne Dilshan are set to lock horns on Sunday (September 11) at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur in the Road Safety World Series 2022. Both captains will look to start their campaign with a win and both have got some legends in order to help them achieve the victory. One of the fastest bowler in the world (once upon a time), Brett Lee will also be in action after long, whereas, some brilliant batters from the Lanka side like Upul Tharanga, Sanath Jayasuria and more will also be seen action.

Match Details

Sri Lanka Legends vs Australia Legends

Date & Time: Sunday, September 11 at 7:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

Live Streaming: Voot

Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs Australia Legends (AUS-L) Dream11 Fantasy Team

Wicket-Keeper – Upul Tharanga

Batsmen – Brad Hodge, Asele Gunaratne, Nathan Reardon

All-rounders – Shane Watson (C), Tillakaratne Dilshan (VC), Thisara Perera

Bowlers – Brett Lee, Nuwan Kulasekara, Chaminda Vaas, Stuart Clark

SL-L vs AUS-L Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Legends: Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Upul Tharanga(w), Chamara Kapugedera, Chamara Silva, Thisara Perera, Chaturanga de Silva, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Chaminda Vaas

Australia Legends: Shane Watson (c), Cameron White, Callum Ferguson, Alex Doolan, Brad Haddin(w), Brad Hodge, Brett Lee, Nathan Reardon, Dirk Nannes, John Hastings, Jason Krejz