SL-L vs AUS-L Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SL-L vs AUS-L Road Safety World Series 2022 match in Kanpur, 7:30 PM IST, September 11
Sri Lanka Legends vs Australia Legends Dream11 Team Prediction Sri Lanka Legends vs Australia Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SL-L vs AUS-L, Sri Lanka Legends Dream11 Team Player List, Australia Legends Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
Australia Legends led by Shane Watson and Sri Lanka Legends led by Tillakaratne Dilshan are set to lock horns on Sunday (September 11) at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur in the Road Safety World Series 2022. Both captains will look to start their campaign with a win and both have got some legends in order to help them achieve the victory. One of the fastest bowler in the world (once upon a time), Brett Lee will also be in action after long, whereas, some brilliant batters from the Lanka side like Upul Tharanga, Sanath Jayasuria and more will also be seen action.
Match Details
Sri Lanka Legends vs Australia Legends
Date & Time: Sunday, September 11 at 7:30 PM (IST)
Venue: Green Park, Kanpur
Live Streaming: Voot
Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs Australia Legends (AUS-L) Dream11 Fantasy Team
Wicket-Keeper – Upul Tharanga
Batsmen – Brad Hodge, Asele Gunaratne, Nathan Reardon
All-rounders – Shane Watson (C), Tillakaratne Dilshan (VC), Thisara Perera
Bowlers – Brett Lee, Nuwan Kulasekara, Chaminda Vaas, Stuart Clark
SL-L vs AUS-L Probable Playing XIs
Sri Lanka Legends: Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Upul Tharanga(w), Chamara Kapugedera, Chamara Silva, Thisara Perera, Chaturanga de Silva, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Chaminda Vaas
Australia Legends: Shane Watson (c), Cameron White, Callum Ferguson, Alex Doolan, Brad Haddin(w), Brad Hodge, Brett Lee, Nathan Reardon, Dirk Nannes, John Hastings, Jason Krejz
Live Tv
More Stories