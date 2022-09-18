SL-L vs SA-L Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SL-L vs SA-L Road Safety World Series 2022 Match No. 10 in Indore, 3.30 PM IST, September 18

Road Safety World Series: Another big and exciting game of cricket awaits cricket fans in RSWS tournament as Sri Lanka Legends take on South Africa Legends in Match 10 in afternoon game of Sunday double-header in Indore. The Tillakaratne Dilshan-led Sri Lanka Legends are in very good form. They started off the tournament with win over Australia Legends. They had beaten them by a margin of 38 runs on September 11. Two days later, the Sri Lanka Legends met England and this time they managed to chase down a total with seven wickets in hand.

Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends – RSWS

Date and Time: September 18, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Indore

SL-L vs SA-L Dream11 Top Fantasy Picks

Captain – Dilshan

Vice-Captain – Jayasuriya

Wicketkeepers: Upul Tharanga, Morne van Wyk

Batsmen: Sanath Jayasuriya, Andrew Puttick, Dilshan Munaweera, Jonty Rhodes

All-rounders: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Chaturanga de Silva

Bowlers: Nuwan Kulasekara, Jeevan Mendis, Johan Botha

SL-L vs SA-L Probable Playing XIs

SL-L: C Silva, EMDY Munaweera, ST Jayasuriya, WU Tharanga, TM Dilshan(C), A Gunaratne, I Udana, PC de Silva, HIA Jayaratne, J Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara

SA-L: JN Rhodes(C), AN Petersen, AG Puttick, H Davids, JA Rudolph, MN van Wyk, E Leie, GJP Kruger, J Botha, JJ van der Wath, MS Tshabalala