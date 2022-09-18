SL-L vs SA-L Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SL-L vs SA-L Road Safety World Series 2022 Match No. 10 in Indore, 3.30 PM IST, September 18
Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends Dream11 Team Prediction Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SL-L vs SA-L, Sri Lanka Legends Dream11 Team Player List, South Africa Legends Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
Road Safety World Series: Another big and exciting game of cricket awaits cricket fans in RSWS tournament as Sri Lanka Legends take on South Africa Legends in Match 10 in afternoon game of Sunday double-header in Indore. The Tillakaratne Dilshan-led Sri Lanka Legends are in very good form. They started off the tournament with win over Australia Legends. They had beaten them by a margin of 38 runs on September 11. Two days later, the Sri Lanka Legends met England and this time they managed to chase down a total with seven wickets in hand.
Match Details
Match: Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends – RSWS
Date and Time: September 18, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Indore
SL-L vs SA-L Dream11 Top Fantasy Picks
Captain – Dilshan
Vice-Captain – Jayasuriya
Wicketkeepers: Upul Tharanga, Morne van Wyk
Batsmen: Sanath Jayasuriya, Andrew Puttick, Dilshan Munaweera, Jonty Rhodes
All-rounders: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Chaturanga de Silva
Bowlers: Nuwan Kulasekara, Jeevan Mendis, Johan Botha
SL-L vs SA-L Probable Playing XIs
SL-L: C Silva, EMDY Munaweera, ST Jayasuriya, WU Tharanga, TM Dilshan(C), A Gunaratne, I Udana, PC de Silva, HIA Jayaratne, J Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara
SA-L: JN Rhodes(C), AN Petersen, AG Puttick, H Davids, JA Rudolph, MN van Wyk, E Leie, GJP Kruger, J Botha, JJ van der Wath, MS Tshabalala
Live Tv
More Stories