SL Vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SL Vs AFG 3rd ODI in Hambantota, 10AM IST, June 7

It’s all to play for between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in the third and final ODI at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on Wednesday. With the series level at 1-1, both side will be eyeing a series win before heading into the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 later this month.

Visitors Afghanistan won the first ODI by six wickets with Ibrahim Zadran leading the way with a run-a-ball 98 and Fareed Ahmed along with Fazalhaq Farooqi shining with the ball. The hosts struck back to level the series, thrashing Afghanistan by 132 runs.

Kusal Mendis and Dimuth Karunaratne were the stars of Sri Lankan win with half-centuries in the second ODI helping them pile on 323 for 6. Wanindu Hasaranga and Dhananjaya de Silva picked up three wickets each to bundle out Afghanistan for just 191 in reply.

It will be interesting to see which side walks away with the ODI series ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI Details

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota

Date & Time: June 6, 10am IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Fancode website and app.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Dushmantha Chameera, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Captain: Dhananjaya de Silva

Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

SL vs AFG 3rd ODI Predicted 11

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis(wk), Sameera Samarawickrama, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik