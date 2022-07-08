NewsCricket
SL VS AUS 2ND TEST

SL vs AUS 2nd Test: Steve Smith slams first ton in 18 months to surpass Virat Kohli, check reactions

Virat Kohli has 27 tons from 102 matches. He has not scored a Test ton in more than 3 years, with his last century coming against Bangladesh in November 2019. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 05:29 PM IST

Trending Photos

SL vs AUS 2nd Test: Steve Smith slams first ton in 18 months to surpass Virat Kohli, check reactions

SL vs AUS 2nd Test: Former Australia captain Steve Smith is back among runs. After a century drought of 18 months, Steve came back with a bang with a ton in the first innings of the 2nd Test. Smith went unbeaten on 109 at the stumps on the opening day of the Test, with Australia in a comfortable position at 298/5. Winning the toss, Australia opted to bat first. But they didn't get to a good start as they lost David Warner early. He made 5 off 13 balls. Marnus Labuschagne came in at 3 and finished with a ton, 104 off 156 balls. Soon Usman Khawaja departed after making 37. Then came in Steve Smith, battling for form, at No 4. But this time he had made up his mind to spend time in the middle. As a result of his patience and efforts, he stroked a fine hundred, his 28th overall in Test cricket, equalling Joe Root. The last time Root scored a ton was in January 21, 16 innings ago. So, a long drought has finally ended for him. 

Check how fans reacted to his fabulous ton.

Smith has also surpassed Virat Kohli, in terms of centuries scored in the longest format of the gme. Root has 28 centuries from 121 Tests. Smith has 28 from 87 Tests while Kane Williamson has 24 tons from 88 matches. Kohli has 27 tons from 102 matches. He has not scored a Test ton in more than 3 years, with his last century coming against Bangladesh in November 2019. Among the modern greats, Root and Smith are leading the race in terms of centuries while fans wait for Kohli 2.0 to load. 

Smith is still unbeaten and will hope to bat longer on Day 2 of the 2nd Test as well, maybe try and get to a double century to put Australia in a strong position.  

SL vs AUS 2nd TestSri Lanka vs Australia 2nd TestSteve SmithSteve Smith hundredSteve Smith tonSteve Smith 100

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lesson of beheading being taught under the guise of karate?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will the leader learn from the professor who returned the salary?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Yeh Dil Maange More..' Day to remember Captain Vikram Batra
DNA Video
DNA: Why insult Hindu gods in the name of freedom of expression?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What the full timeline of the Nupur Sharma controversy says?
DNA Video
DNA: How much do you know about PFI?
DNA Video
DNA: VIVO -- Chinese company caught in tax evasion, ED takes big action
DNA Video
DNA: What facilities government has provided in lieu of taxes?
DNA Video
DNA: Are you satisfied with roads full of potholes?