Sri Lanka Vs England

SL vs ENG 1st Test: Joe Root's big ton helps England gain sizeable lead on Day 2

England captain Joe Root scored an unbeaten 168 as his team ended the second day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at 320 for four.

SL vs ENG 1st Test: Joe Root&#039;s big ton helps England gain sizeable lead on Day 2
SL vs ENG: Joe Root raises his bat after completing his century on Day 2. (Twitter/ICC)

Galle: England captain Joe Root scored an unbeaten 168 as his team ended the second day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at 320 for four. The visitors are 185 runs ahead of Sri Lanka. Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler was at the crease on seven with Root.

England resumed at the overnight score of 127 for two and lost the wicket of Jonny Bairstow early with the addition of just four runs. Bairstow fell for 47 after adding 114 with his skipper.

The wicket provided some hope for the hosts.

However, right-handed batsman Dan Lawrence (73) gave him company and added 173 for the fourth wicket to help England consolidate lead. The Sri Lankans dropped Lawrence twice. The English batsman also survived a stumping chance.

Root, meanwhile, hit 12 fours in his 254-ball stay. This was his first century since November last year when he made a double ton against New Zealand at Hamilton.

Left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya picked three for 131 while Dilruwan Perera got one for 82.

Sri Lanka were all out for 135 on the first day.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 135 vs England 320/4 (J Root 168*, D Lawrence 73, L Embuldeniya 3/131) 

