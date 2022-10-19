NewsCricket
SL vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SL vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 match No 9 in Geelong, 930 AM IST, October 20

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Dream11 Team Prediction Sri Lanka vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 9 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SL vs NED, Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Player List, Netherlands Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Oct 19, 2022

World Cup fate is on the line for Netherlands and Sri Lanka when they meet at Kardinia Park in the penultimate game in Group A, with both facing the prospect of an early exit from the tournament. Coming into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 it had been Sri Lanka who had been making much of the noise on the international stage, winning the Asia Cup and beating some high-calibre opponents in the process. But Dasun Shanaka and his side are now one loss away from World Cup elimination, and know they must almost certainly beat Group A leaders Netherlands on Thursday to make it to the Super 12.

Here's how Sri Lanka can still qualify for Super 12 stage of T20 World Cup despite loss to Netherlands

Sri Lanka’s opening-match defeat to Namibia is what has left them in such a perilous position, while Netherlands’ win over the same African opponents has left the Dutch sitting pretty at the top of the group on four points.

However, progression is still far from certain for the Netherlands. In fact, a loss may well be enough to send them out of the tournament despite those two wins.

It all comes down to net run rate, and that is where the Netherlands are in trouble. Sri Lanka’s crushing win over UAE means that they will go above the Dutch on NRR should they win this game. And then it would all come down to Namibia v UAE in the Group A finale later on Thursday. A win for Namibia in that match would see them knock the Netherlands out in that scenario, as they already have a superior NRR.

Should Netherlands win this game then Sri Lanka will be hoping for an enormous favour from UAE, who would need to beat Namibia and very heavily to overturn the NRR differential in Sri Lanka’s favour. Such a mathematical outcome is not impossible but highly improbable.

SL vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Pathum Nissanka

Vice-Captain: Kusal Mendis

Suggested Playing XI for SL vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Vikramjit Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Max O’Dowd

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Bas de Leede

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Fred Klaassen, Pramod Madushan, Tim Pringle

SL vs NED Predicted Playing XIs

SL Predicted Playing 11: Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara

NED Predicted Playing 11: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

