SL vs NZ: How Kane Williamson Booked India's Spot In WTC Finals - Watch

Rohit Sharma's Team India have qualified for the World Test Championship finals where they will lock horns with mighty Australia at The Oval from June 7. Australia confirmed their spot with a win over India in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India, on the other hand, were the front runner to qualify for WTC Finals but Sri Lanka were also in the race until Kane Williamson's New Zealand pulled off a magnificent win over them in the first Test at Christchurch on Monday (March 13).

With rain wiping out 37 overs on the final day of the Test match, it looked like Sri Lanka and New Zealand will settle for a draw. However, a charismatic century from Kiwis captain Kane Williamson got his side the victory and India the spot in the WTC finals. New Zealand chased 257 runs in 53 overs in a clash which went right down to the wire. In the end, it was 1 run needed off the last ball for New Zealand to win the contest and Williamson somehow pulled it off. ('Main Hota Toh Out Deta,' Virat Kohli's Cheeky Dig At Nitin Menon Goes Viral - Watch)

Kane Williamson finishes it for New Zealand - they're 1-0 in the series.



A Test match to remember!

Asitha Fernando was right on the money for Sri Lanka as he succeeded in getting Williamson to miss the ball with a beautiful bouncer but the Kiwis skipper and Neil Wagner went for a single anyway. Dickwella's throw was on the stumps but the decision from the third umpire showed Williamson made his crease in time before the ball hit the stumps. New Zealand took 1-0 lead in the series and miles away Indian fans too celebrated the victory of the Black Caps.