topStoriesenglish2583116
NewsCricket
NZ VS SL

SL vs NZ: How Kane Williamson Booked India's Spot In WTC Finals - Watch

New Zealand needed 1 run off the last ball against Sri Lanka to win the match and Kane Williamson somehow managed to take the single, watch the video below

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 03:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

SL vs NZ: How Kane Williamson Booked India's Spot In WTC Finals - Watch

Rohit Sharma's Team India have qualified for the World Test Championship finals where they will lock horns with mighty Australia at The Oval from June 7. Australia confirmed their spot with a win over India in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India, on the other hand, were the front runner to qualify for WTC Finals but Sri Lanka were also in the race until Kane Williamson's New Zealand pulled off a magnificent win over them in the first Test at Christchurch on Monday (March 13).

With rain wiping out 37 overs on the final day of the Test match, it looked like Sri Lanka and New Zealand will settle for a draw. However, a charismatic century from Kiwis captain Kane Williamson got his side the victory and India the spot in the WTC finals. New Zealand chased 257 runs in 53 overs in a clash which went right down to the wire. In the end, it was 1 run needed off the last ball for New Zealand to win the contest and Williamson somehow pulled it off. ('Main Hota Toh Out Deta,' Virat Kohli's Cheeky Dig At Nitin Menon Goes Viral - Watch)

Watch the video here:

Asitha Fernando was right on the money for Sri Lanka as he succeeded in getting Williamson to miss the ball with a beautiful bouncer but the Kiwis skipper and Neil Wagner went for a single anyway. Dickwella's throw was on the stumps but the decision from the third umpire showed Williamson made his crease in time before the ball hit the stumps. New Zealand took 1-0 lead in the series and miles away Indian fans too celebrated the victory of the Black Caps.

 

Live Tv

NZ vs SLKane WilliamsonNew Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st TestWTC finalsWorld Test Championship

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Foreign conspiracy against Modi exposed!
DNA Video
DNA: When social worker Savitribai Phule died in 1897
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Arabia's decision..'lesson' for India
DNA Video
DNA: Seeing Modi's 'cricket diplomacy', the enemy is in 'tension'!
DNA Video
DNA: China and Pakistan should not clash with India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Goodbye Satish Kaushik!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?