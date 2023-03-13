IND vs AUS: 'Main Hota Toh Out Deta,' Virat Kohli's Cheeky Dig At Nitin Menon Goes Viral - Watch

During the fourth and final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia, team India's star batter Virat Kohli took a subtle dig at Nitin Menon the match umpire when his LBW decision for Travis Head saved the Australian batter as Umpire's Call post-India's DRS call. However, the official took the dig sportingly and replied with a bright smile and thumbs up to Kohli.

"Mai hota to out tha,"( If it was me, It would have been out), Kohli was heard saying to Nitin Menon from the stump mic. Kohli's cheeky dig at Nitin Menon is going viral at the moment. Interestingly, Kohli and Menon have been involved in many controversial decisions. Fans even speculate that Nitin always gives Kohli out and the social media could not keep calm after Kohli's dig at Menon.

Kohli recently ended his Test century drought after a wait of 1205 days at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The right-hander reached the three-figure mark flicking Nathan Lyon for a single helping India bounce back into the contest after Australia scored 480 in the first innings of the match. This was Kohli's 28th Test century.

The former India captain scored his last hundred in red-ball cricket back in November 2019 at the Eden Gardens in a pink-ball Test against Bangladesh. He also got his maiden T20I century in the Asia Cup last year and three more in ODI cricket in the past 3 months.

Coming to the bigger picture, India have qualified for the World Test Championship finals as New Zealand dedefeatedri Lanka by two wickets in their Test match which went right down to the very last ball of the game. Kane Williamson and co chased their target of 285 runs on the final day of the Test match which also had rain interruption.