NewsCricket
SL VS UAE T20

Sri Lanka vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup, Group A LIVE Score and Updates: Dasun Shanaka and co look to bounce against United Arab Emirates

SL vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Follow LIVE score and updates from Match no. 6 of the T20 World Cup 2022 taking place between Sri Lanka and United Arab Emirates below

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 12:42 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Sri Lanka vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup, Group A LIVE Score and Updates: Dasun Shanaka and co look to bounce against United Arab Emirates

Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup 2022 Group A campaign started with a disappointing defeat against Namibia in the tournament’s opener – a result that leaves no room for error for the Asia Cup 2022 Champions. The margin of the 55-run loss against the African side, and its impact on Sri Lanka’s net run rate, means that Dasun Shanaka’s side will have to push for a big win against United Arab Emirates on Tuesday (October 18). Two victories from this point doesn’t guarantee a place in the Super 12 stage, and it could all come down to NRR.

A stunned Shanaka responded after the defeat: "We didn't execute our plans well. I think we went for the yorkers and we didn't execute with low full tosses and half volleys. I think that's where it went wrong. I think if they had stuck to that hard length, wicket-to-wicket, like the Namibian bowlers did really well, it should have been different.”

Opponents UAE will have prepared for a stern test against the Lankan spinners, who will have a big part to play in the contest. It is a must win game for Sri Lanka if they want to even hope for qualification.

Live Tv

SL vs UAE t20Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates LiveT20 World Cup 2022ICC T20 World Cup 2022sl vs uae live scorecard

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Jinping is afraid of Galvan!
DNA Video
DNA: How did the system 'fail' in conducting 'PET' exam?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of unethical profiteering by Private hospitals
DNA Video
DNA: Is over speeding becoming a trend in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 17, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people