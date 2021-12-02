हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sri Lanka Vs West Indies

SL vs WI, 2nd Test: Dhananjaya de Silva's ton helps hosts extend lead to 279 on Day 4

Sri Lanka had ended day three on 46/2, trailing by 3 runs but De Silva made sure the hosts walk away with a big lead on Thursday.

SL vs WI, 2nd Test: Dhananjaya de Silva&#039;s ton helps hosts extend lead to 279 on Day 4
(Source: Twitter)

Galle: Dhananjaya de Silva starred with the bat scoring an unbeaten 153 as Sri Lanka took the driver's seat on Day Four of the ongoing second Test against West Indies on Thursday.

De Silva led Sri Lanka`s charge on Day Four as the hosts got a significant lead of 279 runs before the close of play on Thursday.

Sri Lanka had ended day three on 46/2, trailing by 3 runs but De Silva made sure the hosts walk away with a big lead on Thursday.

On Wednesday, West Indies started the day at 69-1 and progressed to 145-2 at lunch. They batted well to add 76 runs in the morning session, losing only one wicket against Sri Lanka's spin bowlers on a turning pitch.

Brathwaite was 62 at the interval, after positing his 23rd Test half-century. 

He added 10 more after the interval when he was bowled by Lasith Embuldeniya on Day Three.Brathwaite faced 185 balls and batted for close to 4 1/2 hours but his dismissal with the score at 166-3 led to a collapse as West Indies were folded for 253 in the first innings.

Sri Lanka then on Thursday made sure to have a significant lead over the visitors as De Silva batted 259 balls to take hosts to 328/8.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 204/10 and 328/8 (Dhananjaya de Silva 153*, Pathum Nissanka 66; Veerasammy Permaul 3-100) vs West Indies 253/10 (K Brathwaite 72; Mendis 6-72)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sri Lanka Vs West IndiesSri Lanka vs West Indies 2021Cricketcricket news
Next
Story

TAD vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s T10 match at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 9:30 PM IST December 2

Must Watch

PT9M40S

Two Omicron cases found in India