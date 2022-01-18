SL vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the 2nd ODI at Pallekelle International Stadium, 2:30 PM IST January 18

Sri Lanka will take on Zimbabwe in the second ODI at Pallekelle International Stadium on Tuesday (January 18). The hosts have a 1-0 lead in the series after their five-wicket win with nine balls to spare in the first ODI on Sunday (January 16).
Dinesh Chandimal and Pathum Nissanka smashed fifties respectively as Sri Lanka won the first ODI comfortably. The day-night starter reached a pitched showdown climaxing in a crescendo of runs after Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams set the ball rolling with an 87-ball 100 laced with 7 boundaries and 2 sixes after the visitors batted first.
But Sri Lanka’s opening batsman Nissanka smashed 75 off 71 balls cracking 10 fours in adding 40 for the first wicket with Kusal Mendis who made a quickfire 26 off 24 with 6 to the ropes. From there Charith Asalanka and Chandimal set the tempo in two masterly contrasting knocks as Sri Lanka took control. Charith Asalanka 71 off 68 (6x4, 2x6) and Chandimal 75 off 91 (4x4,1x6) in a Lankan total of 300 for 5 off 48.3 overs.
Match Details
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI
Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele
Date & Time: January 18th at 2:30 PM IST
Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv app and website
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Regis Chakabava
Batters: Dinesh Chandimal, Craig Ervine, Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Takudzwanashe Kaitano
All-rounders: Sean Williams (VC), Chamika Karunaratne
Bowlers: Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Maheesh Theekshana
Captain: Charith Asalanka
Vice-Captain: Sean Williams
SL vs ZIM Playing XIs
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Gunasekara, Nuwan Pradeep
Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava
Check Dream11 Prediction/ SL Dream11 Team/ ZIM Dream11 Team/ SRI LANKS Dream11 Player List/ ZIMBABWE Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.