With the women’s T20 event of Commonwealth Games 2022 a little over a month away, both India and Sri Lanka will be aiming to fine-tune their combinations from the first T20I, starting from Thursday at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium. For India, who last played a T20I during their trip to New Zealand ahead of the 50-over World Cup, the trip to Sri Lanka serves them a chance to zero in on their first-choice combination which will be there for the Commonwealth Games, something which head coach Ramesh Powar and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur had stressed on ahead of their departure.

“This Sri Lanka tour will give us the opportunity to try a few players. We are trying to plan our next eight months according to the situations we have to face ahead. It is more of a planning phase right now and we will execute those plans once we go ahead in the series and tournaments. To add to that, we will freeze down a combination of 11 which will take part in Commonwealth so that we are confident walking into the tournament. And the players will be confident that they are going to play in the first game,” Powar had said, before leaving for Sri Lanka.

With Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana set to open the batting, it will be interesting to witness where Harmanpreet would bat along with a returning Jemimah Rodrigues, who had a brilliant time in the Women’s T20 Challenge, especially with a 44-ball 66 for Supernovas. Then, there is Sabbhineni Meghana’s emergence as a dependable batter, especially seen from her 47-ball 73 for Trailblazers in the Women’s T20 Challenge, in a year where she made 4, 49, and 61 in ODI series against New Zealand earlier this year. Eyes will be on the Indian team management over how Meghana fits in the T20I eleven, given that the side has a issue of lack of consistency in maintaining the momentum while batting first or chasing a target.

On the bowling front, India would want spin quartet of Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad to prosper in spin-friendly conditions while wishing for Meghna Singh (uncapped in T20Is), Pooja Vastrakar and Renuka Singh to do an admirable job with fast bowling.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are coming fresh off their first bilateral series in nearly two years, a tour of Pakistan, where they were swept 3-0 while managing to win the third and final ODI after losing the series as well.

Match Details

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women, 1st T20

Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

Date & Time: June 23 at 2.30 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Fancode

SL-W vs IND-W Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Nilakshi Silva, Hasini Perera

All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Chamari Athapaththu

Bowlers: Sugandika Kumari, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Oshadi Ranasinghe

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

Vice-Captain: Oshadi Ranasinghe

SL-W vs IND-W Probable Playing XI

Sri Lanka Women: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Nilakshi de Silva, Harshitha Madavi, Ama Kanchana, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Sachini Nisansala, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad