Watch: Smriti Mandhana Can't Control her Happiness as she Becomes First and Most Expensive buy of WPL Auction; set to Play for RCB

Mandhana is known for her aggressive batting style and has been a consistent performer in the T20I format.

Smriti Mandhana has been acquired by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a sum of Rs 3.40 crore after a competitive bidding war with Mumbai Indians in the inaugural season of Women's Premier League 2023. She was initially up for grabs at a base price of Rs 50 lakh. Mandhan is likely to captain the RCB side in the WPL.

Also Read: Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's Team Full Players List in WPL Team Auction 2023: Base Price, Age, Country, Records & Statistics

Here's how Twitter reacted to Mandhan becoming most expensive by of the WPL -

Smriti Mandhana is a young and talented Indian cricketer who has made a name for herself in the international cricket arena. She is a left-handed batswoman and a former captain of the Indian women's cricket team. Mandhana is known for her aggressive batting style and has been a consistent performer in the T20I format.

Mandhana made her T20I debut in April 2013 against Bangladesh and since then she has established herself as one of the most sought-after batswomen in the Indian team. In the T20I format, she has played 65 matches and has scored 1743 runs at an average of 27.61. Her highest score in the T20I format is 83 and she has 9 fifties to her name.

Mandhana's aggressive batting has won her many fans and she is regarded as one of the best T20 batswomen in the world. Her ability to score runs quickly has made her an important player for the Indian team, especially in the T20 format where quick runs are the need of the hour. Mandhana is also a brilliant fielder and is known for her quick reflexes and safe hands.

Mandhana has been in tremendous form in recent times and her T20I record speaks volumes about her batting skills. In 2018, she became the fastest Indian woman to reach 1000 runs in T20I cricket and was also named the player of the series in the T20I series against New Zealand. Her aggressive batting and quick runs have been instrumental in many victories for the Indian team in the T20I format.

Mandhana has also been a part of several T20 leagues around the world and has performed exceptionally well in these leagues. She has played in the Women's Big Bash League, the Kia Super League, and the Women's T20 Challenge in India. She has been a consistent performer in these leagues and has won several accolades for her performances.

Mandhana's T20I record is a testament to her batting skills and her ability to perform under pressure. She has been a consistent performer for the Indian team and has won many fans with her aggressive batting. Her quick runs and brilliant fielding have made her an important player for the Indian team in the T20I format. With her impressive T20I record, Mandhana has established herself as one of the best T20 batswomen in the world

