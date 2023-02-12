Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's Team Full Players List in WPL Team Auction 2023: Base Price, Age, Country, Records & Statistics

Royal Challengers Bangalore is one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is now entering the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction. The team is valued at approximately INR 901 crores and is owned by United Spirits, a subsidiary of the British alcoholic beverages company Diageo.

In the WPL auction, Royal Challengers Bangalore is expected to target some of the top players in the women's cricket world. Some of the players they could target are Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Harmanpreet Kaur. The team will be looking to build a strong and balanced squad with a mix of experienced and young players.

Royal Challengers Bangalore has been successful in the IPL, with the team reaching the final three times. The team's success in the IPL can help it grow in the WPL as it has a huge fan following and a strong brand image. The team's success in the IPL will also attract top players to join the team and help it in building a strong team for the WPL.

The WPL is a new tournament and has a lot of potential for growth. The tournament will provide an opportunity for women's cricket to grow in India and for the players to showcase their skills. The tournament will also provide a platform for young girls to take up cricket as a career.

In conclusion, Royal Challengers Bangalore is entering the WPL auction with a strong coaching staff and a strong brand image. The team is valued at INR 901 crores and is expected to target some of the top players in the women's cricket world. The team's success in the IPL can help it grow in the WPL and contribute to the growth of women's cricket in India.