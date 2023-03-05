There Is No Pressure Bigger Than...: Smriti Mandhana Sends Warning To Delhi Capitals Ahead Of WPL Clash

On March 5 at Brabourne Stadium, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will kick off their campaign against the Delhi Capitals. The RCB team is fully focused on their preparations, giving their all during practice sessions. According to head coach Ben Swayer, both teams have potential, making this a fixture he is anticipating.

A very special day for us, as we take the field for the first time in Women's Premier League at 3:30 PM IST.



RCB's Smriti Mandhana will lead the team this season and is confident that they can overcome the Delhi Capitals through teamwork. "This is definitely a big moment for all of us, including the overseas players, as it is the first-ever WPL match. We have all been part of teams where we played in pressure situations. One thing we always emphasize is that we have to enjoy and support each other," Smriti stated.

"I think when we play as a team and have each other's back, there is no pressure bigger than that so that will be the only message for the girls. I am sure that I will go speak to them in person and I think we have so much experience in terms of overseas. It will be amazing for them to share the experience with the girls and tell them how to be in that place and that kind of situation so I am looking forward to that," she concluded.

" I think it's about trusting yourself, trusting the skills that you have. It's not a matter of trying to cram for exam and get everything done in the last 24 hours. It is a matter of enjoying the opportunity to show your skills and there is plenty of skills on offer for both sides so we are looking forward to it. " said Ben Swayer in a video posted by RCB on its social media handle.

With both teams boasting exceptional talent from around the world, the match promises to be an exciting encounter. Fans should keep an eye on RCB's Smriti Mandhana and DC's Meg Lanning as they take to the field.

RCB squad for WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar.

Delhi Capitals squad for WPL 2023: Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Mani, Jess Jonassen, Taniyaa Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal.