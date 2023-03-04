LIVE Updates | RCB-W vs DC-W, WPL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Smriti Mandhana vs Meg Lanning

In the upcoming Women's Premier League, the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB) will play against the Delhi Capitals (DC) Women in the second match of the inaugural edition at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. RCB has a strong fan base and has entered the WPL after successfully buying a team. Their women's team will be looking forward to lifting their maiden title with the solid team they have built. Smriti Mandhana, who will be leading the team, will be hoping to meet the expectations.

On the other hand, DC has also entered the WPL after winning the bid for a team. They have picked up a good all-round side for the inaugural edition and have the most successful captain in cricket's history, Meg Lanning, leading the side. They have a good mix of experienced and young players and will be aiming to begin the tournament on a winning note. RCB will start as favourites in the competition due to their solid team, and Delhi Capitals will look to put up a tough fight against them. The match promises to be an exciting contest, and cricket enthusiasts will be eagerly waiting for it.