'Some People Will Only Love You...': Prithvi Shaw's Cryptic Post Is Viral Amid Selfie Controversy

Prithvi Shaw created one more controversy when a fight broke out in middle of the night, a few weeks back, with social media influencer Sapna Gill who later charged him with a case of alleged attack

'Some People Will Only Love You...': Prithvi Shaw's Cryptic Post Is Viral Amid Selfie Controversy

India and Delhi Capitals batter Prithvi Shaw made headlines again on Thursday, March 9, when he shared a post on his Instagram Story. He wrote: "Some people will only 'love you' as much as they can use you. Their loyalty ends where the benefits stop." Not many can concur from this post what Shaw actually means. The cryptic post has already gone viral among the fans, who are quite confused with it. It is not clear whether Shaw's comments is to a friend, BCCI selectors or directed towards Sapna Gill, who has filed a FIR against him and his friends for allegedly assaulting her.

Shaw had just made a comeback to the Indian side in one-and-a-half years and one more controversy has put his career to a halt once again. The Mumbai-born batter was once hailed as the next Tendulkar from the city. He had a fantastic start to his first class career and on his India debut, he smashed a hundred vs West Indies in a Test match. Shaw was a constant figure of the Indian side even if he struggled with series of injuries. On Australia tour in 2020-21, he failed in both the innings of the first Test and was evntually dropped to make way for Shubman Gill who did exceedingly well and was one of the reasons why India won the series. 

Shaw has not returned to Test side since then. He last played a T20I for India in July of 2021. After two good domestic seasons, his name finally appeared in the T20I squad for the New Zealand series at home. But Shaw did not get a single game in that series. India will not play a T20I series this year as 2022-23 is the ODI World Cup cycle. Shaw's name is not in the reckoning for the ODI World Cup. 

