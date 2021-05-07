हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Suresh Raina

Sonu Sood comes to Suresh Raina's rescue as cricketer hunts for oxygen cylinder on Twitter

Sonu Sood came to the rescue of former India batsman Suresh Raina, who was in search of oxygen cylinders for his COVID-19 positive aunt. 

Sonu Sood comes to Suresh Raina's rescue as cricketer hunts for oxygen cylinder on Twitter
Sonu Sood comes to Suresh Raina's rescue as cricketer hunts for oxygen cylinder on Twitter

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been a messiah for several since the COVID-19 pandemic and stories about his generosity are endless. In his latest bid of contribution to the society, the actor came to the rescue of former India batsman Suresh Raina, who was in search of oxygen cylinders for his COVID-19 positive aunt. 

"Urgent requirement of an oxygen cylinder in Meerut for my aunt. Age - 65 Hospitalised with Sever lung infection. Covid+ SPO2 without support 70 SPO2 with support 91 Kindly help with any leads.@myogiadityanath," Suresh Raina had tweeted.

Sood was quick to come with the aid and soon assured help within a few mintues. "Oxygen cylinder reaching in 10 mins bhai," the actor tweeted in response. 

Raina thanked the actor for his generous gesture and tweeted: "Sonu Paji thank you so much for all the help. Big big help! Stay blessed"

Suresh Raina was recently engaged with his Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK), before the tournament was postponed midway due to COVID-19 cases emerging within the bubble. 

In the seven matches, the left-handed batsman played this season, he amassed 123 runs at a moderate average of 24.60.  

