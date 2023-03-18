topStoriesenglish2585293
NewsCricket
SOPHIE DEVINE

Watch: Sophie Devine Activates Beast Mood Hits 99 Runs In 36 Balls vs Gujarat Giants In WPL 2023, Fans Recall Chris Gayle's 175 Run Knock

Devine began the over with a slog sweep for a six, followed by two cracking cover drives for back-to-back boundaries.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 11:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Watch: Sophie Devine Activates Beast Mood Hits 99 Runs In 36 Balls vs Gujarat Giants In WPL 2023, Fans Recall Chris Gayle's 175 Run Knock

In the Women's Premier League (WPL) match in Mumbai on Saturday, Sophie Devine, the Royal Challengers Bangalore opener, made a stunning performance by hitting 24 runs in a single over to help RCB get off to a strong start in their chase of 189 runs against Gujarat Giants. Devine smashed 9 fours and 8 sixes, amassing 99 runs in just 36 balls, before getting out. She became the highest scorer of the league so far, and her knock helped RCB to an easy victory over Giants.

Also Read: MS Dhoni's CSK Will Not Win IPL 2023: S Sreesanth Makes BIG Prediction, Wants RCB To Lift Maiden Title

The game-changing moment happened early in the second over when Devine took on the off-break bowler Ashleigh Gardner of Giants. Gardner had just been introduced into the attack, and the first ball resulted in no run. However, Devine was not in the mood to let the opportunity go and went all-out against Gardner. In a span of just five balls, she hit 6, 4, 4, 6, and 4 to score 24 runs and take the game away from Giants. RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana could only watch as Devine dominated the attack.

Devine began the over with a slog sweep for a six, followed by two cracking cover drives for back-to-back boundaries. Gardner tried to change her line, but Devine was unstoppable and hit another slog sweep for a massive six over deep mid-wicket. She finished the over with a well-timed down-the-ground drive towards the right of mid-off for another boundary.

Despite missing out on a century, Devine's blistering performance set the tone for RCB's comfortable win, with 5 overs to spare. Her innings was a masterclass in power-hitting and showcased her ability to take on any bowling attack. It was an extraordinary display of cricket and one that will be remembered for a long time.

Live Tv

Sophie DevineSophie Devine news updateSophie Devine newsSophie Devine updateChris GayleChris Gayle news updateChris Gayle newsChris Gayle updateWPL 2023WPL 2023 news updateWPL 2023 newsWPL 2023 updateRCB vs GGRCB vs GG news updateRCB vs GG newsRCB vs GG update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'
DNA Video
DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926
DNA Video
DNA: Who will account for the 'tears' of onion farmers?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey helpless in front of earthquake and flood
DNA Video
DNA: When Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was born in 1977
DNA Video
DNA: Modi government has given a new 'right' to consumers
DNA Video
DNA: Big disclosure on illegal mining of 'Black Diamond' in Jharkhand
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly bacteria in water bottle