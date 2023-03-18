In the Women's Premier League (WPL) match in Mumbai on Saturday, Sophie Devine, the Royal Challengers Bangalore opener, made a stunning performance by hitting 24 runs in a single over to help RCB get off to a strong start in their chase of 189 runs against Gujarat Giants. Devine smashed 9 fours and 8 sixes, amassing 99 runs in just 36 balls, before getting out. She became the highest scorer of the league so far, and her knock helped RCB to an easy victory over Giants.

The game-changing moment happened early in the second over when Devine took on the off-break bowler Ashleigh Gardner of Giants. Gardner had just been introduced into the attack, and the first ball resulted in no run. However, Devine was not in the mood to let the opportunity go and went all-out against Gardner. In a span of just five balls, she hit 6, 4, 4, 6, and 4 to score 24 runs and take the game away from Giants. RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana could only watch as Devine dominated the attack.

Devine began the over with a slog sweep for a six, followed by two cracking cover drives for back-to-back boundaries. Gardner tried to change her line, but Devine was unstoppable and hit another slog sweep for a massive six over deep mid-wicket. She finished the over with a well-timed down-the-ground drive towards the right of mid-off for another boundary.

Despite missing out on a century, Devine's blistering performance set the tone for RCB's comfortable win, with 5 overs to spare. Her innings was a masterclass in power-hitting and showcased her ability to take on any bowling attack. It was an extraordinary display of cricket and one that will be remembered for a long time.