The ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 is fast approaching. India have not yet zeroed in on their squad as the selectors continue to keep a close eye on the fitness of some of the players, including KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. While reports suggest that Rahul is on his way to complete match fitness but there are concerns over Iyer's availability for the World Cup. BCCI selectors are likely to meet on August 21 to pick the squad for the Asia Cup 2023 and when that team is out, we will have a idea of who the final 15 could be for the World Cup.

The conundrum over India's No 4 remains a talking point. If not Iyer then who? Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has an answer. And it is not a typical Sanju Samson or Ishan Kishan answer that he gave when he was asked this question at an event in Kolkata on August 18. Ganguly said that India have many options to try out at No 4 and one of them is Tilak Varma. "Who said we don't have a No. 4? We have so many (batsmen) who can bat at that spot. I think differently; my mindset is different. This is a fantastic side," Ganguly said on the sidelines of a Denver event where he was announced as the 'Brand Face.' "I see Tilak Varma as an option, being a left-hander," Ganguly said.



Ganguly also took name of Yashasvi Jaiswal as someone who should be a part of the top-order. He said that Tilak and Yashasvi's lack of experience should not be seen as a disadvantage. "He (Tilak) is a very good young player, not with much experience, but it does not matter. I also want to see the young left-hander (Jaiswal) in the side at the top of the order. He has enormous ability and he's fearless. So, this is a great side," said Ganguly.

"It has to be a team of experience and people who don't have any scars -- like Jaiswal, Varma, Ishan Kishan. They can go and play fearless cricket. Rahul (Dravid), Rohit and the selectors have plenty of choices; they just have to identify and pick the best XI," Ganguly further said.

Asia Cup 2023 is going to be a good prepatory ground for five of the teams who are going to play the World Cup. Pakistan, Bangladesh are the only two sides who have announced the Asia Cup 2023 squad so far. One of the marquee games of the tournament will be played on September 2 when India take on Pakistan at Kandy.