Watch: Sourav Ganguly's Batting Masterclass Takes Fans Back In Time, Leaves Shane Watson Amazed

Sourav Ganguly, a legendary name in world cricket, is currently the Director of Cricket at the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Delhi Capitals. Ganguly is loved and revered by fans for his captaincy and contributions to Indian cricket. Ahead of DC's game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Ganguly was seen in the nets, displaying his trademark step-out shots, which brought back a wave of nostalgia for fans.

In their previous game, DC managed to secure a crucial win against table-toppers Gujarat Titans in a low-scoring thriller. After a three-week break, Delhi's morale was boosted by the impressive performances of pacer Khaleel Ahmed and veteran Ishant Sharma, who helped get the team out of a difficult situation.

Despite the win, DC's batting woes have been a cause for concern. They will need to put up a better performance with the bat against the star-studded RCB team, led by Faf du Plessis. Du Plessis revealed that experienced player Kedar Jadhav would be joining the team for the game.

RCB won the toss and chose to bat first on what looked like a dry pitch, with no dew expected to play a role. Du Plessis stressed the importance of momentum in T20 cricket and said that they would aim to post a competitive total. With the new Impact Player rule in place, RCB is looking to use their flexibility to their advantage.

DC, on the other hand, made two changes to their lineup. Mukesh Kumar replaced Anrich Nortje, who had to leave the tournament due to personal reasons, and Mitch Marsh was added as the other overseas player.



Delhi Capitals captain David Warner expressed his team's excitement, passion, and belief and said that they were looking to improve in all facets of the game. He also mentioned that due to rain, there might not be any dew on the pitch.

Both teams announced their playing XIs.



Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Impact Subs: Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Subs: Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Praveen Dubey, Abhishek Porel.