Mark Boucher

South Africa head coach Mark Boucher's racism case postponed until May

Former spin bowler Paul Adams alleged Mark Boucher for racial discrimination when they were teammates during 1995 to 2004.

South Africa head coach Mark Boucher. (Source: Twitter)

Disciplinary proceedings against South Africa head coach Mark Boucher over charges of racism were postponed on Tuesday (February 2) until May, after his lawyers requested current Proteas players be allowed to testify in his favour.

Former spinner Paul Adams last year alleged he was subjected to racial discrimination and name-calling during his time with the national team, with Boucher later apologising "unreservedly for any offensive conduct, real or perceived".  Adams played for South Africa between 1995 and 2004, during which Boucher was wicket-keeper.

Advocate Terry Motau, chairing the inquiry set up by Cricket South Africa, said he had decided to postpone the hearing in light of the request from Boucher's legal team for current players to testify. Cricket South Africa had wanted it to be held from March 7-11.

South Africa travel to New Zealand for a two-test series starting Feb. 17, and later host Bangladesh from March 18. Boucher's team indicated that having a hearing between the two tours would be disruptive. "CSA argued for expediency and a speedy commencement and finalisation of the proceedings, given that some of the allegations occurred some time ago," Motau said in a statement.

The hearing would now take place in the week starting May 16, he added. Boucher earlier said he "looked forward to dealing with and defending these allegations", adding that he was solely focused on his duties as head coach of the team.

