South Africa to tour India for 5 T20Is in June, check full schedule here

Amid the IPL 2022 fever, BCCI announced the schedule for South Africa tour of India.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday revealed the venues for the upcoming South African tour of India comprising 5 T20Is in the month of June.

The series will begin in Delhi on June 9 and end in Bengaluru on June 19. The five-match series will be held across Delhi, Cuttack, Vizag, Rajkot, and Bengaluru on June 9, 12, 14, 17, and 19 respectively.

The series against South Africa will play a crucial part in the T20 World Cup which will be held in Australia later this year.India last played against Sri Lanka in a T20I series, which they won 3-0.