South Africa to tour India for 5 T20Is in June, check full schedule here

Amid the IPL 2022 fever, BCCI announced the schedule for South Africa tour of India. 

Source: Twitter

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday revealed the venues for the upcoming South African tour of India comprising 5 T20Is in the month of June.

The series will begin in Delhi on June 9 and end in Bengaluru on June 19. The five-match series will be held across Delhi, Cuttack, Vizag, Rajkot, and Bengaluru on June 9, 12, 14, 17, and 19 respectively.

The series against South Africa will play a crucial part in the T20 World Cup which will be held in Australia later this year.India last played against Sri Lanka in a T20I series, which they won 3-0. 

