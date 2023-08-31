trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2655832
NewsCricket
SOUTH AFRICA VS AUSTRALIA 2023

South Africa Vs Australia 1st T20: Mitchell Marsh, Tanveer Sangha Star In Massive Win For Aussies In First Game

Australia thrashed South Africa by 111 runs at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban in the first T20 match on Wednesday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 09:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

South Africa Vs Australia 1st T20: Mitchell Marsh, Tanveer Sangha Star In Massive Win For Aussies In First Game Australia's Tim David and Mitchell Marsh in action against South Africa in the first T20 in Durban. (Source: Twitter)

South African opener Reeza Hendricks stood alone with a half-century as the Proteas fell to a 111-run defeat to Australia in the opening T20 International (T20I) at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Wednesday. The right-hander struck 56 off 43 balls (5 fours, 2 sixes) but lacked support as the hosts were bowled out for 115.

This was in pursuit of the highest-ever T20I score of 226 for six in Durban where the tourists comfortably won to go 1-0 up in the three-match contest. The series continues at the same venue on Friday when South Africa will be desperate to bounce back from what was an underwhelming performance to kick off the 2023/24 home international season.

There were two debutants for the Proteas in rising young star Dewald Brevis and Gerald Coetzee. Another unique first for South Africa was when Bongani Jele and Lubabalo Gcuma became the first pair of black African umpires to stand together in an international game. Aiden Markram won the toss at the start, opting for his new-look team to bowl first against opposition who were also without most of their regulars.

But shepherded by their new captain Mitchell Marsh (92 not out off 49 balls, 13 fours, 2 sixes), the Australians amassed a huge total as the home bowlers struggled. There was also a rollicking 64 off 28 balls (7 fours, 4 sixes) by Tim David, who shared a partnership of 97 for the fifth wicket with his skipper.

WATCH Temba Bavuma’s brilliant catch to dismiss Tim David HERE…

The best of the home bowlers was the three for 44 taken by Lizaad Williams, while paceman Coetzee managed one for 40. The reply never really got going for the South Africans after they lost Temba Bavuma for a duck in the first over. There was a slight recovery when Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen (21) added 46 for the next wicket, but the mounting pressure from the run-rate required kept the batters under pressure.

Despite the former batting nearly all the way through, the wickets kept falling around him, as Markram (7), Brevis (5) and Tristan Stubbs (0) were dismissed cheaply. Marco Jansen (20) came in and played a few shots, but the hosts were eventually dismissed in 15.3 overs, handing the away side a big win.

Spinner Tanveer Sangha, one of four debutants in their team, was the best of their bowlers with four for 31 and Marcus Stoinis bagged three for 18.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train