South Africa Vs Australia 5th ODI: Marco Jansen’s All-Round Show Leads ‘Come From Behind’ Series Win For Proteas

A career-best five-for by Marco Jansen helped the Proteas demolish Australia by 122 runs in the One-Day International (ODI) series-decider at DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday. The 23-year-old also carted a crucial 23-ball 47 to go with his five for 39 as South Africa completed one of their finest comebacks against their old rivals to take the series 3-2 in what was their final match before heading for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 next week.

Jansen’s effort with the bat was much needed after they struggled early on and had to be rescued by half-centuries from Aiden Markram (93 off 87 balls, 9 fours, 3 sixes) and David Miller (63 off 65 balls, 4 fours, 3 sixes) as well as a breezy unbeaten 38 off 19 by Andile Phehlukwayo which helped them amass 315 for nine.

__ PROTEAS COMEBACK TO WIN THE SERIES



The Proteas have made an excellent comeback to win the #Betway ODI series 3-2 against Australia ____



Congratulations to the entire team _ #BePartOfIt #SAvAUS pic.twitter.com/33Mc3QGXQV September 17, 2023

The visitors made a strong start to the reply despite Jansen claiming the first two wickets, but he hit back to reduce them from 124 for two to 136 for five on their way to a collapsing for 193 in 34.1 overs. Keshav Maharaj also claimed four wickets, finely capping his own injury return story after he was a major doubt for the global event in India.

It was the perfect send-off from Rob Walter’s team, who did not enjoy the best first half of the tour after losing the T20I series 3-0 and then falling 2-0 down in the ODIs. But they have been incredible ever since with almost everyone playing key roles at some stage or the other. The result also ensured Australia had for the first time in their history lost three ODIs by over 100 runs.

They lost the toss and were put in to bat first by the tourists, a decision that looked to be spot on early one when slipped to 104 for four in the 19th over. The fit-again Temba Bavuma was run out for nought, Quinton de Kock in his final home ODI before retiring from the format made 27, Rassie van der Dussen hit 30 and the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen was dismissed by the most successful bowler on the day Adam Zampa (3/70) for six.

That put the South Africans under pressure and Markram and Miller had to dig deep to rebuild during a partnership of 109 for the fifth wicket. Jansen then picked up the baton by clubbing three sixes and four fours in a blistering performance, although his dismissal together with that of Miller two overs earlier looked to have stifled the Proteas in their quest to at least reach 300.

However, Phehlukwayo answered that call and smashed four sixes and two fours, three of his maximums coming in the final over in which he took 24 to lift the hosts to 315 for nine. In reply, David Warner (10) and Josh Inglis (0) were removed early. Captain Mitchell Marsh (71 off 56 balls, 6 fours, 6 sixes) responded strongly with Marnus Labuschagne (44) alongside him as the pair put on 90 together.

But the away side then lost eight for 69 as Jansen continued to run riot on his way to a maiden career five-wicket haul in all List A cricket. Together with spinner Maharaj, they sent the Australians tumbling to 193 all out with more than 15 overs to spare, sealing another big and important win for the home side.