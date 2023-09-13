South Arica Vs Australia 3rd ODI: Aiden Markram Hundred Powers Proteas To Big Win Over Aussies

South African batter Aiden Markram’s superb unbeaten century helped the Proteas secure a big 111-run victory over Australia in the third match of the One-Day International (ODI) Series played at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on Tuesday. The right-hander plundered four sixes and nine fours as he reached 102 with the final delivery of the South Africa innings – helping them post 338 for six after losing the toss and being asked to bat first.

In what was the hosts’ best performance of the tour so far, there was a significant 146-run opening partnership between Quinton de Kock (82 off 77 balls, 10 fours, 2 sixes) and Temba Bavuma (57 off 62 balls, 6 fours) that set the tone. Reeza Hendricks (39) and Marco Jansen (32) also collected some handy runs, before four wickets by Gerald Coetzee (4/50) helped blow away the Australians for just 227 in 34.3 overs.

Although the fast bowler was the most successful, the hard yards were done by outstanding spin duo Tabraiz Shamsi (2/29) and Keshav Maharaj (2/37). It means the five-match series is still alive and the South Africans now have a first win of the 2023/24 campaign after losing the first five games – they lost the three-match KFC T20 International Series by a 3-0 margin.

PROTEAS STILL IN THE SERIES



And they were full value for the win here thanks to a much-improved showing in the North West. Powered by the De Kock-Bavuma stand, the Proteas flew out of the blocks by reaching 146 in the 23rd over, before both fell within the space of seven deliveries.

However, Hendricks and Markram then rebuilt with a stand of 76 that took the total to 226 when the former was run-out courtesy of a Marnus Labuschagne direct hit. The pair were amongst three quick wickets to fall, alongside Heinrich Klaasen (0) and David Miller (8), but Marco Jansen delivered four fours and a six in a 16-ball cameo that upped the tempo, and Markram then ended strongly to help set 339.

The tourists started well thanks to David Warner (78 off 56 balls, 10 fours, 3 six), Travis Head (38) and Mitchell Marsh (29), at one stage scoring more than eight to the over and reaching 140 for one in the 15th over. But the introduction of the slower bowlers dramatically altered the course of the game, with Shamsi taking out captain Marsh as well as Player of the Match from the previous two games, Labuschagne (15).

Coetzee began to benefit from the pressure at the same time, making merry with a career-best return. Meanwhile, Maharaj collected two important wickets of Marcus Stoinis (10) and Sean Abbott (2) during a fine spell of spin. In the end, the visiting team crumbled and were all out with more than 15 overs to spare.