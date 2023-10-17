South Africa Vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 15 Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch SA Vs NED World Cup 2023 Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

South Africa are getting ready to take on the Netherlands in match no. 15 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday. SA are currently near the top of the table with two impressive wins over Sri Lanka and Australia so far.

However, Temba Bavuma’s side will not like to take the Dutch lightly. To SA’s peril, they suffered a stunning loss to the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup 2022 match in Adelaide last year which resulted in the side failing to make the semifinal stage.

“We definitely won’t be taking them lightly. There was a T20 World Cup last year, so 50 over World Cup now, different format, different ask in terms of your skills, being able to do your skills for a longer period of time. So, I think that’s something that I think we all need to appreciate,” Bavuma said in the pre-match press conference in Dharamsala on Monday.

“Like I said, we played them in South Africa and I think our victories there were emphatic in my view. So, I think in terms of the confidence and belief within the team without us being arrogant or loud about it I think it’s still up there. We still respect opposition, not just Netherlands, but any opposition that you come up with against an international level. But we’ll be coming up, we’ll be coming into the game with the same mindset that we had against Sri Lanka and that we had against Australia,” he added.

South Africa can look at one possible change in the lineup, bringing in pacer Gerald Coetzee in place of chinaman bowler Tabraiz Shamsi looking at the conditions in Dharamsala.

Temba Bavuma and Ryan Cook pre-match press conference, South Africa vs Netherlands, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

Here are all the details about South Africa vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 15 in Dharamsala HERE…

When is South Africa vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 15 going to take place?

The South Africa vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 15 will take place on Tuesday, October 17.

Where is South Africa vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 15 going to take place?

The South Africa vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 15 will be held at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

What time will South Africa vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 15 start?

The South Africa vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 15 will start at 2pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 130pm.

Where can I watch South Africa vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 15 on TV in India?

The South Africa vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 15 will be available LIVE on TV on the Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of South Africa vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 15 in India For Free?

The South Africa vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 15 will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on mobile devices. You can also watch livestreaming on subscription basis on desktop, TV and streaming devices.

South Africa vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 15 Predicted 11

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi/Gerald Coetzee

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek/Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren