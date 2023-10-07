South Africa Vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 4 Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch SA Vs SL World Cup 2023 Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

South Africa begin their another quest to win an ODI World Cup 2023. The Proteas Men have had some major upsets in the history of th ODI World Cup, starting from 1999. The run-out in semi-final, the DLS method mess up among several other events have led to many heartbreaks. The Temba Bavuma-led side is here again prove the world that they can go on to win the cup. South Africa have got the tag of 'chokers' for failing to crumble under pressure in the World Cups. Despite a strong team in almost all the editions they have taken part in, South Africans have managed to find a way out of the tournament.

Who can forget the heartbreak of 2015 when they Proteas Men, under the captaincy of AB de Villiers, were very close to the crown. But Grant Elliot played the best knock of his life to deny the African side a place in the final vs Australia.

De Villiers, who was in tears in that World Cup, feels Proteas Men have a good chance in 2023 to lift the trophy on November 19.

This will be the last World Cup for Quinton de Kock, who is retiring from international cricket at the end of the tournament. De Kock will become one of the youngest cricketers to retire at age of just 30.

SA are facing island nation Sri Lanka, who have played good cricket in the last few months. Sri Lankans made it to the final of Asia Cup and got thrashed but they continue to be a side who can punch above their weight on a given day. They have been plagued by injuries of late. But do not count out the Lankans ever at an ICC tournament.

What is the venue for the SA vs SL ICC World Cup 2023 match?

The SA vs SL ICC World Cup 2023 match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Where to watch the live telecast of the SA vs SL ICC World Cup 2023 match in India?

The SA vs SL ICC World Cup 2023 match can be watched live on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the FREE live-streaming of the SA vs SL ICC World Cup 2023 in India?

The World Cup 2023 SA vs SL match can be FREE live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.