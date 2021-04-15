हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Women's cricket

South Africa women rewarded with nearly Rs 27 lakhs for beating India in twin bilaterals

The South African women's cricket team will be rewarded with a cash prize of R 500,000 for winning the twin bilateral away series against India last month, country's sports minister Nathi Mthetwa announced. 

South Africa women rewarded with nearly Rs 27 lakhs for beating India in twin bilaterals
The Proteas women beat India 4-1 in the five-match one-day series and also won the T20Is by 2-1 margin. (Twitter/BCCIWomen)

Johannesburg: The South African women's cricket team will be rewarded with a cash prize of R 500,000 for winning the twin bilateral away series against India last month, country's sports minister Nathi Mthetwa announced.

The Proteas women beat India 4-1 in the five-match one-day series and also won the T20Is by 2-1 margin.

At the Sports Excellence Awards, Mthetwa announced that the amount R500,000 (INR 26.28 lakh) will be equally distributed among the members of the squad.

"The Proteas women''s cricket team once again made history by winning the ODI Series and the T20 Series (in India)," Mthetwa said.

"Before the India tour, the team reached the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, which was held in Australia last year.

They also beat visitors Pakistan in both the T20 and One-Day-International series 3-0 in February and March, which Mthetwa described as "an exceptional performance."

"Whilst we continue to battle the pandemic, South African athletes have continued to do battle in international sporting competitions. These soldiers have been flying the South African flag high and continued to entertain and bring joy to South Africans," Mthetwa said.

Several other athletes also received an award of R20,000 each. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Women's cricket
Next
Story

DC vs RR: Sanju Samson plucks one-handed stunner, Jaydev Unadkat impresses with ball - WATCH

Must Watch

PT26M9S

DNA: Complete Lockdown is only 'solution' for COVID-19?