South African cricketer Solo Nqweni tests positive for coronavirus

South Africa all-rounder Solo Nqweni, who has been battling Guillan-Barré syndrome since last July, has now been diagnosed with deadly coronavirus.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 26-year-old revealed that he has already been battling GBS and TB for some time now and has now been tested positive for COVID-19.

"So last year I got GBS, and have been battling this disease for the past 10 months and I’m only half way through my recovery. I got TB, my liver failed and my kidney failed. Now today I tested positive for corona virus. I don’t understand why all of this is happening to me," he tweeted.

The announcement means Nqweni has now become the third cricketer after Pakistan's Zafar Sarfraz and Scotland's Majid Haq to have contracted the virus.

Nqweni has appeared for South Africa Under-19 team in 2012. Since then, he has been contracted to Eastern Province and the Warriors franchise. In April 2019, Nqweni smashed a blistering knock of 95 while batting for Eastern Province at No.7 during the three-day provincial cup final.

The South African cricketer has played in a total of 26 first-class games and scored 1,627 runs in it. He has also amassed 1,124 runs in 35 List A matches he has played so far.