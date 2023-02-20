Who is Best Captain in IPL's history? Not MS Dhoni but THIS Player Win Special IPL Award

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most popular T20 cricket leagues in the world, and it has produced many legendary cricketers over the years. On 20th February 2008, the first-ever auction of the league was held, which marked the beginning of a new era in Indian cricket. To commemorate the 15th anniversary of this historic day, Star Sports and ESPN Cricinfo organized a special award ceremony called the 'Incredible Premier League awards.

The awards recognized the most exceptional performances in the IPL's history across various categories, such as the best captain, best batter, best bowler, overall impact, and the best batting and bowling performances in a season. The awards were judged by a panel of experts, including former cricketers and journalists.

Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai Indians captain, was named the Incredible Captain, beating the legendary former Indian captain MS Dhoni. Rohit has led the Mumbai Indians to the title five times, while Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have won it four times.

Ab de Villiers, the South African legend who played for Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore, was named the Incredible Batter for his exceptional performance in the league. In 184 matches, he scored 5162 runs at an average of 39.71 with a strike-rate of 151.69.

Jasprit Bumrah, the Mumbai Indians' pace spearhead, was named the Incredible Bowler for his outstanding performances in the IPL. He has appeared in 120 matches, taking 145 wickets at an economy rate of 7.39.

Andre Russell, the West Indies all-rounder who played for Kolkata Knight Riders, was awarded the prize for the Incredible Overall Impact. In 98 games, he scored 2035 runs with a strike-rate of 177.88 and also took 89 wickets.

Virat Kohli, the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain, was awarded the prize for the Incredible Batting Performance in a Season for his surreal performance in the 2016 season. Kohli amassed 973 runs in 16 matches at an average of 81.08 and a strike-rate of 152.03 with four centuries.

Sunil Narine, the Kolkata Knight Riders' spinner, was awarded the prize for the Incredible Bowling Performance in a Season for his exceptional performance in the 2012 season. He played a key role in helping the Kolkata Knight Riders win the title for the first time by taking 24 wickets in 15 games at a stunning economy rate of 5.47.

The 'Incredible Premier League' awards were a fitting tribute to the IPL's 15-year history, celebrating the league's most exceptional performances and legendary cricketers. The awards highlighted the league's impact on Indian cricket and the global T20 landscape and reaffirmed the IPL's position as one of the most exciting and entertaining cricket leagues in the world.