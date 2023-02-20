topStoriesenglish2575497
HARMANPREET KAUR

Harmanpreet Kaur Beats Rohit Sharma to Become First Cricketer Ever to Play 150 T20Is - Check Stats

Harmanpreet's achievement is a testament to her longevity, consistency, and dedication to the game.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 11:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

During the India versus Ireland match at the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup, Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian captain, became the first cricketer in history to play 150 T20I matches. No male or female cricketer had previously achieved this feat, making it a significant accomplishment for Harmanpreet.

Before the match, Harmanpreet revealed that the team had presented her with a special gift in the dressing room, which had moved her emotionally. India won the toss and chose to bowl first in the must-win match. The team made one change, with Devika Vaidya replacing Radha Yadav, who was ill.

Most T20I matches played by a player

Harmanpreet Kaur: 150

Rohit Sharma: 148

Suzie Bates: 143

Harmanpreet made her T20I debut in 2009 during the first edition of the Women's T20 World Cup against England. Since then, she has played 150 matches, scoring 2993 runs at an average of 27.97, including one century. Harmanpreet has been India's T20I captain since 2018 and is leading the team in the marquee event for the third time.

Under Harmanpreet's captaincy, India reached the semi-finals of the 2018 Women's T20 World Cup and made it to the final of the 2020 edition, where they lost to Australia. In this match against Ireland, a victory would all but confirm India's place in the semi-finals. However, winning the group would be difficult, and they would most likely face Australia in the semi-finals.

Harmanpreet's achievement is a testament to her longevity, consistency, and dedication to the game. Her leadership skills have also been instrumental in India's success in the T20I format. With her milestone, she has cemented her place as one of the greatest T20I cricketers in history, male or female.

