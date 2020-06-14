हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sports fraternity condoles demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

The sports fraternity came in unison to pay deepest condolences to Bollywood actor Sushant, who committed suicide on Sunday by hanging himself at his residence in Bandra.

Sports fraternity condoles demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

The sports fraternity came in unison to pay tribute to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide on Sunday by hanging himself at his residence in Bandra.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to his official Twitter handle and expressed shock at the sad demise of Sushant.

"I’m deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the suicide of #SushantSinghRajput  my heart goes  out for his family," Pathan tweeted

Paying homage to Sushant, ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal tweeted that it is shocking to lose such a talented actor at such young age.

"Gone way too soon. Its shocking and even more sad to lose such a young talented actor and a human. You will be missed on screen dhoni," London Olympic bronze-medallist tweeted.

Meanwhile, Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya too expressed grief on death of Sushant.

He wrote, "Shocking! Rest in Peace #SushantSinghRajput.. condolences to his loved ones.. gutted by this news."

Indian opener Virender Sehwag shared a picture of the actor and wrote,"Life is fragile and we don’t know what one is going through. Be kind. #SushantSinghRajput Om Shanti."

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif too took to social media and wrote that he is totally shaken to hear the news of Sushant's demise.

"Totally shaken & shocked to hear the news of #SushantSinghRajput passing away. Can’t imagine what someone must be going through," he tweeted.

Sushant, who was 34-year-old at the time of his death, began his acting career with television. He became a household name after starring in Ekta Kapoor's hit show 'Pavitra Rishta'. 

Following the TV show, he made his Bollywood debut with 'Kai Po Che!' in 2013 and later followed it up with films like 'PK', 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Kedarnath', 'Sonchiriya' and 'Chhichhore' among others. He was next to be seen in 'Dil Bechara'.

Just a few days ago, the actor had mourned the death of his former manager Disha Salian. She had reportedly committed suicide by jumping off the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai's Malad. 

Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputIrfan PathanMS DhoniVirender SehwagSaina Nehwal
Next
Story

Cricket World Cup Rewind: Joe Root's ton led England to 8-wicket win over West Indies in 2019
  • 3,20,922Confirmed
  • 9,195Deaths

Full coverage

  • 74,15,319Confirmed
  • 4,17,546Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M54S

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses virtual Jansamwaad rally