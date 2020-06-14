Sports fraternity condoles demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

The sports fraternity came in unison to pay tribute to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide on Sunday by hanging himself at his residence in Bandra.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to his official Twitter handle and expressed shock at the sad demise of Sushant.

"I’m deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the suicide of #SushantSinghRajput my heart goes out for his family," Pathan tweeted

Paying homage to Sushant, ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal tweeted that it is shocking to lose such a talented actor at such young age.

"Gone way too soon. Its shocking and even more sad to lose such a young talented actor and a human. You will be missed on screen dhoni," London Olympic bronze-medallist tweeted.

Meanwhile, Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya too expressed grief on death of Sushant.

He wrote, "Shocking! Rest in Peace #SushantSinghRajput.. condolences to his loved ones.. gutted by this news."

Indian opener Virender Sehwag shared a picture of the actor and wrote,"Life is fragile and we don’t know what one is going through. Be kind. #SushantSinghRajput Om Shanti."

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif too took to social media and wrote that he is totally shaken to hear the news of Sushant's demise.

"Totally shaken & shocked to hear the news of #SushantSinghRajput passing away. Can’t imagine what someone must be going through," he tweeted.

Sushant, who was 34-year-old at the time of his death, began his acting career with television. He became a household name after starring in Ekta Kapoor's hit show 'Pavitra Rishta'.

Following the TV show, he made his Bollywood debut with 'Kai Po Che!' in 2013 and later followed it up with films like 'PK', 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Kedarnath', 'Sonchiriya' and 'Chhichhore' among others. He was next to be seen in 'Dil Bechara'.

Just a few days ago, the actor had mourned the death of his former manager Disha Salian. She had reportedly committed suicide by jumping off the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai's Malad.