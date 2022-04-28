Sunrisers Hyderabad may have lost a hard-fought IPL 2022 match against Gujarat Titans but tearaway pacer Umran Malik is walking away with all the plaudits after the game. On Wednesday (April 27), Umran Malik became only the fifth Indian uncapped bowler to claim five wickets in the Indian Premier League.

Umran’s consistent pace of 150kph couple with ability to pick up wickets regularly have prompted fans to call for his inclusion for the T20 World Cup 2022 squad, which will take place in Australia later this year. Among those who were impressed by Malik’s raw pace was senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram.

“The Umran Malik hurricane is blowing away everything in its way. The sheer pace and aggression is a sight to behold. After today's performance there can be no doubt that he is the find of this edition of IPL,” he tweeted.

“The BCCI should give him an exclusive coach and quickly induct him into the national team,” he added.

The BCCI should give him an exclusive coach and quickly induct him into the national team — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 27, 2022

Earlier this season, when Malik’s four-wicket haul helped SRH beat Punjab Kings, another Congress leader, Shashi Tharoor, had also called for him to be inducted into the Indian squad.

“We need him in India colours asap. What a phenomenal talent. Blood him before he burns out! Take him to England for the Test match greentop. He and Bumrah bowling in tandem will terrify the Angrez!” he had tweeted.

Umran Malik has picked up 15 wickets so far this season and is only behind Yuzvendra Chahal in the race for the Purple Cap. Despite his team ending up on the losing side, Malik walked away with the Player of the Match award for his superlative effort. “The idea was just to bowl as fast as I can. The ground is slightly on the smaller side so the idea is to stay on the stumps, mix the pace and try to keep the ball within the stumps,” Malik said.

On aiming to touch 155kph on the speed gun, Malik said, “God willing if I have to bowl 155 kph, I will do it one day. But at the moment, all I want to do is bowl well.”

Malik scalped the important wickets of Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, and Wriddhiman Saha. He again returned to bowl in the 16th over of the innings and picked the wickets of David Miller and Abhishek Manohar – both of them got clean bowled.

(with ANI inputs)