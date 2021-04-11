SRH vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Match

SRH vs KKR Dream11 Tips And Prediction IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021 Match 1- Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s SRH vs KKR at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai: In the third match of VIVO IPL 2021, David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The high-intensity IPL 2021 KKR vs SRH match will begin at 7.30 PM IST.

Former champions Kolkata Knight Riders will look to strike a perfect balance under the astute leadership of Eoin Morgan when they open their IPL campaign against a consistent Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Sunday.

In Morgan’s first stint as full-time captain, all eyes would be on the ODI World Cup-winning England skipper who will look to transform the misfiring army of cricketers and bring back the glorious days of two-time IPL champions.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad, one of the more consistent sides of IPL, lost before the final hurdle, going down to runners-up Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 2 last year. SRH will be bolstered by the return of senior India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar who played just four games in last year's IPL in the UAE due to a hip injury.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SRH vs KKR, VIVO IPL 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Player List, Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – SRH vs KKR IPL 2021, Online Cricket Tips and Prediction – Indian Premier League 2021, Online Cricket Tips – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders VIVO IPL 2021, Online Cricket Prediction And Tips – VIVO IPL 2021

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at 7 PM IST – April 11.

Match Time: 7.30 PM IST



SRH vs KKR Dream 11 Captain: David Warner



SRH vs KKR Dream 11 Vice-Captain: Shakib al Hasan



SRH vs KKR Dream 11 Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow



SRH vs KKR Dream 11 Batsmen: David Warner, Manish Pandey, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana



SRH vs KKR Dream 11 All-Rounders: Shakib al Hasan, Andre Russell



SRH vs KKR Dream 11 Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

SRH vs KKR Dream11 Team

David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Shakib al Hasan (vc), Andre Russell, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna



SRH vs KKR Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma.



Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (C) Dinesh Karthik, Shakib al Hasan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy



KKR vs SRH SQUADS

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): David Warner (Captain), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (WK), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Karun Nair, Eoin Morgan (F), Nitish Rana, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Tim Seifert (F), Dinesh Karthik, Sheldon Jackson, Andre Russell (F), Shakib Al Hasan (F), Ben Cutting (F), Venkatesh Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine (F), Harbhajan Singh, Pawan Negi, Vaibhav Arora, Pat Cummins (F), Lockie Ferguson (F), Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti