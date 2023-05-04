SRH Vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SRH Vs KKR IPL 2023 Match No 47 in Hyderabad, 730PM IST, May 4

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to complete a double over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) this season the two sides face off for the second time in an IPL 2023 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday. Aiden Markram’s SRH hammered KKR by 23 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata last month thanks to Harry Brook’s maiden IPL century.

However, both SRH and KKR have been the two most inconsistent sides in IPL 2023 so far. Both team are struggling near the bottom of the table with 6 points each so far and desperately need to win to have any hopes of qualifying for the Playoffs stage.

Nitish Rana’s KKR are coming into this match on the back of a seven-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans in Kolkata. The Knight Riders have announced the sign up of Johnson Charles as replacement of Litton Das but it is unlikely that the West Indies batter will make his first appearance in Hyderabad.

Kaviya Maran-owned SRH, on the other hand, should be confident heading into this match with a win over Delhi Capitals in their last match in New Delhi.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 Match No. 47 Details

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Date & Time: May 4, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

SRH vs KKR IPL 2023 Match No. 46 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Abhishek Sharma

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Akeal Hossain

Captain: Andre Russell

Vice-captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

SRH vs KKR IPL 2023 Match No 47 Predicted 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), N Jagadeesan/Mandeep Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy