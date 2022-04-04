हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

SRH vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SRH vs LSG IPL Match No. 12 at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST April 4

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Dream11 Team Prediction Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL Match No. 12 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SRH vs LSG, Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Player List, Lucknow Super Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips. 

SRH vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SRH vs LSG IPL Match No. 12 at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST April 4
Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2022 match at DY Patil Stadium. (Source: Twitter)

Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants in Match No. 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday (April 4). Newcomers LSG have one won and lost one match in the season so far, while SRH are yet to open their account after their massive 61-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals.

Comprising a mediocre squad, Sunrisers players need to punch above their weight. While experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/29) produced an economical spell, the likes of Romario Shepherd (1/33), Umran Malik (2/39), T Natarajan (2/43) and Washington Sundar leaked runs against RR.

And Sunrisers team management will expect a much-improved performance from its bowling unit in the matches to come. If bowling is a concern, Sunrisers batting department too looked cagey against RR and would be relying heavily on skipper Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathy, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad and Abhishek Sharma to deliver the goods.

In their only match so far, South African Aiden Markran played an unbeaten 57-run knock off 41 balls, while Sundar hit a blazing 14-ball 40, albeit in a losing cause. Sunrsiers would be looking for a complete, all-round performance to register their first win of the season.

Match Details    

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match No. 12   

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai  

Date & Time: April 4th at 7:30 PM IST    

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar    

SRH vs LSG Dream 11 Prediction    

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul

Batters: Kane Williamson, Evin Lewis, Rahul Tripathi

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Aiden Markram, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, T. Natarajan, Ravi Bishnoi

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-Captain: Aiden Markram

SRH vs LSG Probable Playing XI    

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Indian Premier League 2022 Dream11SRH vs LSG Dream11Fantasy Cricket TipsSunrisers HyderabadLucknow Super Giants
Next
Story

SRH vs LSG IPL 2022 Match No. 12 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch SRH vs LSG

Must Watch

PT1M48S

Zee Top 10: Putin will have to face the consequences - Germany