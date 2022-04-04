SRH vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SRH vs LSG IPL Match No. 12 at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST April 4

Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants in Match No. 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday (April 4). Newcomers LSG have one won and lost one match in the season so far, while SRH are yet to open their account after their massive 61-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals.

Comprising a mediocre squad, Sunrisers players need to punch above their weight. While experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/29) produced an economical spell, the likes of Romario Shepherd (1/33), Umran Malik (2/39), T Natarajan (2/43) and Washington Sundar leaked runs against RR.

And Sunrisers team management will expect a much-improved performance from its bowling unit in the matches to come. If bowling is a concern, Sunrisers batting department too looked cagey against RR and would be relying heavily on skipper Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathy, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad and Abhishek Sharma to deliver the goods.

In their only match so far, South African Aiden Markran played an unbeaten 57-run knock off 41 balls, while Sundar hit a blazing 14-ball 40, albeit in a losing cause. Sunrsiers would be looking for a complete, all-round performance to register their first win of the season.

Match Details

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match No. 12

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: April 4th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

SRH vs LSG Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul

Batters: Kane Williamson, Evin Lewis, Rahul Tripathi

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Aiden Markram, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, T. Natarajan, Ravi Bishnoi

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-Captain: Aiden Markram

SRH vs LSG Probable Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan