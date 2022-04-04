SRH vs LSG IPL 2022 Match No. 12 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch SRH vs LSG

Their campaign back on track after a poor start, new entrants Lucknow Super Giants will rely on their batting prowess to get past Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League match at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday (April 4). LSG did not have the best start to their debut season, losing by five wickets against fellow IPL debutants Gujarat Titans.

But they roared back in style by beating defending champions Chennai Super Kings six wickets in a high-scoring affair in their second match. In skipper KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock, LSG boast of formidable opening pair, and they proved their worth against CSK by scoring 40 and 61 in a 99-run first-wicket stand.

West Indian Evin Lewis smashed unbeaten 55 off 23 balls in a steep chase of 211 against CSK while, in Deepak Hooda, LSG possess a dependable middle-order batter. Young Ayush Badoni, who has taken the ongoing IPL by storm with his six hitting prowess, is a treat to watch and would be looking to carry on his fine form.

Badoni struck an 41-ball 54 in his IPL debut against Titans and followed it up with yet another entertaining nine-ball unbeaten 19-run knock against CSK. But the form of Manish Pandey will be a cause of concern for LSG, who also boasts of hard-hitting all-rounders like Krunal Pandya and Jason Holder among others.

On the bowling front, Avesh Khan, Sri Lankan Dushmantha Chameera, Andrew Tye and Ravi Bishnoi were the main wicket-takers for LSG in the two matches so far, but they need to be more disciplined to contain the run flow. Sunrisers, on the other hand, were blown away by the batting effort of Rajasthan Royals in a 61-run defeat in their opening match.

Here are all the details of when and where to watch the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2022 match:

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2022 match will broadcast on Star Sports Network and Star Gold. The match will be live-telecasted on Star Sports channel.

The live-streaming of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2022 match can be seen on the Disney+Hotstar app in India.