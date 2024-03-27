SRH Vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Mumbai Indians in MA Chidambaram Stadium, 730PM IST, Hyderabad

IPL 2024 is set for clash of two of the top teams in the competition as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) hosts Mumbai Indians (MI) today. Watch out for some of the biggest T20 stars in business. IPL's second-biggest buy ever Pat Cummins will be in action again against league's biggest trade ever in form of Hardik Pandya. Both the teams are looking for their first win of the season as they started off on a bad note. If your are keen on playing a fantasy match for this game, you must know which players are in form and which are not and which of them are injured or unavailable.

Also Read | IPL 2024 Points Table: MS Dhoni's CSK On Top After Dominant Win Over Gujarat Titans; See Standings

Talking about form, do not risk exclusing Heinrich Klaasen, Cummins, Hardik and Rohit. These are key players for their teams and look in good touch. Hardik can give you points with both bat and ball. Klaasen is a terrific hitter of the cricket ball and is looking in touch. Rohit got runs in the first match and looks very serious about playing aggressively.

Travis Head, Mayank Markande, Glenn Phillips can be great choices as well. Ishan Kishan can be one of the wicketkeeping options for you as he will be eager to make a strong comeback. But wait for the toss to take place to lock your team as both sides could make some changes to the playing 11 knowing they lost the first game.

Do not include Wanindu Hasaranga as he has still not joined SRH squad and Cummins does not know where he is currently. Suryakumar Yadav is also not available for Mumbai Indians yet and will miss this game too.

SRH vs MI: Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Travis Head, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Nitish Reddy

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hardik Pandya(c), Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Naman Dhir, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka

SRH vs MI: Predicted XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood

SRH Vs MI Dream 11 Prediction:

Wicket-keepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Mayank Agarwal

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Hardik Pandya, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: T Natarajan, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice Captain: Heinrich Klaasen