Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered a dominant win over Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday night to collect two more important points and jumped to the top of the points table. After GT captain Shubman Gill won the toss, he asked CSK to bat first. But the decision backfired as Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side smashed 206 for 6 in 20 overs. Openers Ruturaj and Rachin Ravindra hit 46 each to get Chennai off to a brilliant start. But it was Shivam Dube's quickfire 51 that helped the home team cross the 200 mark. Not to forget, Sameer Rizvi's crucial 6-ball 14.

Also Read | 'Tiger Zinda Hai,' Suresh Raina's Reaction To MS Dhoni's Sublime Catch During CSK Vs GT Goes Viral - WATCH

GT never got going in the chase and lost the plot early on as Deepak Chahar struck with the new ball. Chahar removed Shubman for just 8. Sai Sudharsan showed a fight with a gritty 37 but he got no help from anyone else. MS Dhoni could not come to bat yet again but he took a stunning catch behind the stumps off Daryl Mitchell to dismiss Vijay Shankar. Dhoni leaped more than 2 meters to his right to complete the catch as the whole of Chepauk roared together.

In the end, CSK won the match by 63 runs, registering their second consecutive win.

IPL 2024 Points Table

As said earlier, CSK are now on top of the table. They now also have a positive NRR of 1.979. Behind them are Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals who have played one and won one. Kolkata Knight Riders are third with one win so far. Punjab Kings and RCB are fourth and fifth.

Check full IPL 2024 Standings Here:

All eyes will be on the Wednesday night clash between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad now. Both of them are yet to register a win in the competition and would be looking to open their account.

Chennai captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was very happy with his side's show against Titans. He said that CSK delivered a perfect fame as all departments checked the boxes. Ruturaj also praised his new opening partner Rachin Ravindra for showing great composure with the bat and providing a quick start. On Shivam Dube's innings, Ruturaj said that Mahi bhai (Dhoni) and management has worked with him personally which has led to the left-handed batter becoming a more confident cricketer.