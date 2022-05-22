हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

SRH vs PBKS Dream 11 Team Prediction Fantasy Cricket Hints

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Team Prediction Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL Match No. 70 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SRH vs PBKS, Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Player List, Punjab Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

SRH vs PBKS Dream 11 Team Prediction Fantasy Cricket Hints
Source/Twitter

Their playoff hopes dashed, both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will be keen to end their IPL season on a winning note when the two teams clash in a dead rubber here on Sunday. Both teams were knocked out of the play-off race when RCB defeated table-toppers Gujarat Titans on Thursday. The Sunrisers will be without the services of their skipper Kane Williamson, who has returned to New Zealand for the birth of his second child. In his absence, either Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has led the side previously, or Nicholas Pooran are likely to captain the Sunrisers in their last game this season. While Sunrisers managed to snap their five-match losing streak by eking out a narrow three-run win over Mumbai Indians, Punjab succumbed to a 17-run loss to Delhi Capitals.

Match Details

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Match No. 70

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: May 22nd at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

SRH vs PBKS Dream 11 Prediction

Keepers – Jonny Bairstow, Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen – Rahul Tripathi, Shikhar Dhawan, Abhishek Sharma

All-rounders – Liam Livingstone (C), Aiden Markram, Rishi Dhawan

Bowlers – Kagiso Rabada, Umran Malik (VC), Rahul Chahar

Predicted Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(c & wk), Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Full Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Glenn Phillips, Nicholas Pooran(w), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, Abdul Samad, Sushant Mishra

Punjab Kings Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Benny Howell, Sandeep Sharma, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Shahrukh Khan, Prerak Mankad, Odean Smith, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Nathan Ellis, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa

Tags:
IPL 2022Sunrisers HyderabadDelhi Capitals
