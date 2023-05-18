SRH Vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SRH Vs RCB IPL 2023 Match No 65 in Hyderabad, 730PM IST, May 18

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their penultimate league match of IPL 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. SRH are already out of the Playoffs race are currently in the last position on the Points Table.

However, Faf du Plessis-led RCB can still book their Playoffs berth with wins in their last two league matches, starting with one against SRH on Thursday night. A win for SRH though will ensure that Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will join Gujarat Titans in the Playoffs.

Overall Kaviya Maran-owned SRH hold the edge in head-to-head between two side, having won 12 out of the 22 games played in IPL while RCB have won just 9. But in IPL 2023 have been on form and are coming into this match on the back of a sensational 112-run win over Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. The win gave a massive boost to the NRR of RCB, who will fancy their chances against the bottom-placed team of the league.

But as Punjab Kings realized on Wednesday night, beating the last-placed side will not be an easy task. RCB will once rely on skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli to get them off to a flying start in Hyderabad as well.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 Match No. 65 Details

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Date & Time: May 18, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

SRH vs RCB IPL 2023 Match No. 65 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Abdul Samad

All-rounder: Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Mayank Markande

Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Vice-captain: Wayne Parnell

SRH vs RCB IPL 2023 Match No 65 Predicted 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Sanvir Singh, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Michael Bracewell, Anuj Rawat, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj