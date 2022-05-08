There is no stopping Dinesh Karthik in IPL 2022.

One of the biggest reasons why RCB are ahead in the race to playoffs berth has been the form of their experienced wicketkeeper and batter, who has been brilliant with the bat, especially at the back end of the innings.

Karthik might have scored only 274 runs from 12 games but his impact has been massive on team's fate in the ongoing season.

He has played many quick knocks which has helped the team chase or set a total for the team.

The game vs SRH was no different.

Coming in to bat at No 5 with RCB 159/3 after 18.2 overs, he helped them finish big with a swashbuckling 30 off 8 deliveries, incliding 1 four and 4 sixes.

When he went back to the dressing room after having taken RCB to 192/3 in 20 overs, former captain Virat Kohli had no choice left but to bow down to Karthik.

The picture of him bowing down to Virat went viral.

Check out the picture below and fans' reaction on Karthik's knock:

I'd say either the window or the aisle seat but in Business class. He's the boss now. Absolutely bossing the game. #dineshkarthik https://t.co/yiUkpBq1LX — Gurucharan V (@GurucharanV2) May 8, 2022

Not to forget, Kohli continues to have a bad IPL. He got his third golden duck of IPL 2022. He has just 1 fifty from 12 games and is expected to finish his worst season so far in the league.

Coming back to Karthik, many experts and fans are backing him to be included in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup this year.