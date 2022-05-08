हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Drop Kohli from RCB: Fans BRUTALLY troll Virat after he scored another golden duck

Choosing to bat first after winning the toss in the day game of Sunday double-header, Virat Kohli faced the first ball from J Suchith.

Drop Kohli from RCB: Fans BRUTALLY troll Virat after he scored another golden duck
Source: Twitter

Virat Kohli's poor form continues in IPL 2022 as the former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain (RCB) got out on another golde duck in Match 54 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). 

Choosing to bat first after winning the toss in the day game of Sunday double-header, Virat Kohli faced the first ball from J Suchith. It was a nothing delivery, slanting down the leg stump line and came nicely on the bat. Kohli was looking to flick it to on side but could not keep the ball down and ended up giving simple catch to Kane Williamson at mid-wicket. 

After this dismissal, Kohli has now got out 7 times in first ten balls this season. He has also completed ten golden ducks in international cricket and IPL.

After he got out, cricket fans started to troll him. 

Check out the reactions below:

Kohli has scored only 216 runs in 12 games so far in IPL 2022 with only one fifty. 

This is the worst IPL season for the former India captain and many, including former India head coach Ravi Shastri, believe that Kohli should take a break from game for a while. 

"I think it (a break) is ideal for him because he has played non-stop cricket and has captained the side across all formats. It will be wise of him to take a break. Sometimes you have to draw the balance. This year he is already into the tournament (IPL 2022), tomorrow if push comes to shove and you want to prolong your international career and make a mark there for 6-7 years, pull out of the IPL, for all you care," Shastri said on sports presenter Jatin Sapru's YouTube channel.

