SUNRISERS HYDERABAD VS RAJASTHAN ROYALS QUALIFIER 2 DREAM11 TIPS AND PREDICTION

SRH vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Qualifier 2 In MA Chidambaram Stadium, 7:30PM IST, Chennai

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 2 Dream11 Team Prediction SRH vs RR T20 Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of  Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 2 Dream11 Team Player List, Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team Player List, Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 24, 2024, 06:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In the IPL Qualifier 2 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Chennai, the focus is on whether RR's rejuvenation can halt SRH's explosive batting. SRH, despite their loss in Qualifier 1, boast record-breaking performances with Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma leading the charge, setting new highs for team totals and powerplay scores. Meanwhile, RR, buoyed by their recent win, rely on a formidable bowling lineup to counter SRH's onslaught.

The match's outcome may pivot on the battle between SRH's batters and RR's bowlers. Both teams face challenges adapting to Chennai's conditions, historically favoring chasing sides. Key players like R Ashwin for RR and Travis Head for SRH hold pivotal roles, aiming to maintain or regain their form respectively.

Team strategies vary based on batting or bowling first. RR may consider adding spinner Keshav Maharaj, while SRH could bring in Aiden Markram or Glenn Phillips for batting depth. Individual matchups, such as Ashwin against Head and Klaasen against Chahal, add intrigue to the contest.

With the pitch expected to assist spinners and dew potentially impacting the game, the toss could hold crucial significance. Both teams seek to capitalize on their strengths and exploit opponents' weaknesses in this high-stakes encounter for a spot in the IPL final.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 2: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Sanju Samson (C)

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma (VC)

All-rounders: Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, T Natarajan, Avesh Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 2: Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 2: Full Squads

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shimron Hetmyer, Nandre Burger, Shubham Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Donovan Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Kuldeep Sen, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Sanvir Singh, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh

