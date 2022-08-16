NewsCricket
ARJUNA RANATUNGA

Sri Lanka Cricket demand Rs 2 Billion from Arjuna Ranatunga for alleged loss of reputation

The Statement said Ranatunga "has spoken with malicious intent, damaging the goodwill and reputation of the SLC and have deliberately made public comments by making false and defamatory accusations against the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket."

Written By  Akash Kharade|Reported By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 07:32 PM IST

Sri Lanka Cricket demand Rs 2 Billion from Arjuna Ranatunga for alleged loss of reputation

The battle between the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) a decisive stage with the SLC administrators seeking Sri Lankan rupees 2 billion from former captain Arjuna Ranatunga for making false and derogatory statements. The SLC said in a statement that they have sent Letters of Demand (LOD) for Rs 2 bn to Ranatunga, the newly-appointed chairman of the National Sports Council. The SLC in a statement said the SLC Executive Committee at an emergency meeting held on Monday decided to take legal action against the former World Cup-winning cricket captain after extensively deliberating on the "false, derogatory and distorted statement" made by Ranatunga during a recent media interview.

The Statement said Ranatunga "has spoken with malicious intent, damaging the goodwill and reputation of the SLC and have deliberately made public comments by making false and defamatory accusations against the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket."

Accordingly, Members of the Executive Committee have sent Letters of Demand to Arjuna Ranatunga, claiming Rs. 2 Billion as damages for the loss of reputation that occurred to Sri Lanka Cricket and its officials by the said false and derogatory statement.

