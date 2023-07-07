Sri Lanka Dominates West Indies With Nissanka's Century And Theekshana's 4-Wicket Haul In World Cup Qualifier

Spinner Maheesh Theekshana's excellent four-wicket performance and Pathum Nissanka's remarkable century propelled Sri Lanka to a dominant eight-wicket victory over West Indies in a Super Six stage match of the Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023. The match took place at Harare Sports Club on Friday. Opening batsmen Pathum Nissanka (104) and Dimuth Karunaratne (83) played crucial roles in chasing down West Indies' target of 243. Keacy Carty's resilient knock of 87 had lifted West Indies to a respectable total.

This victory ensures that Sri Lanka maintains an unbeaten record in the Qualifiers and enters the final as the favourites against Netherlands, which is scheduled for Sunday. Both Sri Lanka and Netherlands have already secured their spot in the Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, taking place in India next October. However, neither team wants to conclude their time in Zimbabwe with a defeat.

In pursuit of 244, Sri Lanka got off to a flying start with Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne forging a commanding 190-run partnership for the opening wicket, which effectively sealed the game for Sri Lanka. Kusal Mendis (34) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (17) comfortably reached the target of 244, supported by Nissanka and Karunaratne's impressive contributions. Earlier, it was Maheesh Theekshana (4/34) who had dismantled much of West Indies' top order.

Having been put in to bat first, West Indies made a strong start, scoring 31 runs in their initial four overs. However, Theekshana's exceptional bowling performance halted their momentum by conceding only two runs in his first over and dismissing Brandon King (10) in his second over. The spinner continued his excellent form by taking two more wickets in quick succession, removing Shamarh Brooks (2) and captain Shai Hope (2).

Opener Johnson Charles (39) was the next to depart, falling leg before wicket to Matheesha Pathirana, leaving West Indies struggling at 62 for four. Keacy Carty (87) and Nicholas Pooran (14) then staged a recovery, halting the fall of wickets until Dushan Hemantha dismissed Pooran. Late contributions from Romario Shepherd (26) and Kevin Sinclair (25) propelled West Indies to a total of 243 before Carty was dismissed near the end.

In response, Sri Lanka began their chase aggressively, reaching the 50-run mark within nine overs. Nissanka reached his half-century in the 16th over, achieving the milestone in just as many deliveries. Opening partner Karunaratne also reached his half-century, guiding Sri Lanka comfortably towards their target. Despite West Indies' attempts to break the partnership by rotating through six bowlers, Nissanka and Karunaratne remained resolute, establishing a 150-run partnership in the 28th over.

Nissanka eventually reached his century with nearly 20 overs remaining but was dismissed by Kevin Sinclair. However, Sri Lanka continued to score freely, with Mendis taking charge and bringing up the 200 with a boundary. Karunaratne fell leg before wicket to Akeal Hosein, but Mendis and Samarawickrama successfully guided Sri Lanka to victory with 34 balls to spare, maintaining their unbeaten record in the tournament and securing a place in the final.

Brief Scores: West Indies 243 all out in 48.1 overs (Keacy Carty 87, Johnson Charles 39; Maheesh Theekshana 4/34) lost to Sri Lanka 244/2 in 44.2 overs (Pathum Nissanka 104, Dimuth Karunaratne 83; Kevin Sinclair 1/52) by 8 wickets.