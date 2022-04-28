हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sanath Jayasuriya

Sri Lanka economy crisis: Sanath Jayasuriya requests India for medicines, meets Indian High Commissioner

Former Sri Lanka and Mumbai Indians opener Sanath Jayasuriya has requested Indian aid to obtain medical supplies, which has become a major issue due to the current economic crisis in the island nation.

Former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya (left) with Indian High Commissioner to SL Gopal Baglay. (Source: Twitter)

Former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya met with Indian High Commissioner of Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay and asked for assistance to obtain essential medicines for the island nation. During his meeting with High Commissioner Baglay, the ace cricketer appreciated India`s support in the form of essential supplies, including medicines.

“High Commissioner met cricket legend @Sanath07 and hailed his many achievements for the sport and #SriLanka. The ace cricketer appreciated India’s support in the form of essential supplies, including medicines,” the Indian mission in Sri Lanka tweeted.

Sanath had made the request during a meeting with the Indian High Commissioner on Thursday (April 28), Sri Lanka’s Newswire reported citing sources. Former SL and Mumbai Indians opener has requested Indian aid to obtain medical supplies, which has become a major issue due to the current economic crisis in the island nation.

Sanath Jayasuriya also requested essential cancer medicines and other life-saving drugs. Earlier this month, the former cricketer had lauded ‘big brother’ India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending help to the island nation as it battles the worst economic crisis since independence.

Sri Lanka is facing one of its worst economic crisis resulting in widespread protests against the Rajapaksa family leaders, including President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and PM Mahinda Rajapaksa. The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by a fall in tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as reckless economic policies, which have resulted in the country being unable to buy enough fuel, and people facing an acute scarcity of food and basic necessities, fuel, and gas.

The World Bank this week agreed to provide Sri Lanka with $600 million in financial assistance to help meet payment requirements for essential imports. “The World Bank has agreed to provide $600 million in financial assistance to address the current economic crisis,” the Sri Lankan president’s media division had said in a statement on Tuesday.

